The latest Galaxy A-series smartphones, announced at the beginning of March are finally available in the UK. The new Galaxy A56, A36 and A26 budget-friendly, 5G-ready handsets use what Samsung calls “Awesome intelligence”, a series of AI-powered editing features only seen in the best camera phones.

The Circle to Search feature debuted in 2024 for flagship devices, now available on these budget models. Circle to Search lets you easily search in text, images and even music. With Best Face – only available on the Galaxy A56 – you can easily edit the facial expressions in a motion photo, saving ruined shots where people blinked moved or frowned. An improved Object eraser tool lets you seamlessly edit unwanted objects from your shots. You can also extract colours and styles from existing photos with the custom Filter creator.

The Best face AI editing tool lets you swap expressions of up to five people. Image: Samsung

There are also upgrades to design and cameras, as the whole new A-line received an an oval-shaped rear camera housing and features a 50MP main lens along with a larger 6.7-inch full HD AMOLED display and 1200 nits brightness. Samsung also provides six generations of software updates and six years of security updates, really upping their game for this affordable smartphone line.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is available in Olive, Graphite, Light grey and Pink. Image: Samsung

With 256GB storage, the headliner Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is available for £499, the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G for £399, while the most affordable is the A26 5G is £299 for the same storage size.

The A56 and A36 version has a great deal where you can claim a free Galaxy Fit3 smart watch with charger and case. This promotion is available until the 15th of April 2025, and you will need to verify your purchase and details to be able to claim. This same offer is live on Amazon as well, with an extra 60 days of free Audible, for all devices.

Related reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.