Samsung launched three new devices and made what it calls “awesome intelligence” a selection of AI-powered editing features available for the first time in its A-series budget-friendly smartphone range with the release of the Samsung Galaxy A56, A36 and A26. This series of phones range from $299/£299 for the A26 to $499/£499 for the A56.

The new features like Best Face and Google’s Circle to search option, some previously only available in the firm’s high-end devices like the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 made their way to the more affordable A series. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) at Samsung Electronics said “The new Galaxy A series marks an important step in our mission of AI for all, by opening Galaxy’s incredible mobile AI experiences to even more people around the world”.

Best face, the AI editing feature similar to Google Pixel’s Best Take lets you swap the facial expressions of up to five people in a motion photo, so you can fix your shot where people blinked or turned away from the camera however, it will only be available on the more premium-looking A56 model.

The Best face AI editing tool lets you swap expressions of up to five people. Image: Samsung

All three devices will benefit from Google’s Circle to search tool which makes it easy to search text or images by circling around them. It also has a new feature that will appeal to music lovers where you can search for the songs you hear playing on social media or on speakers near you. An improved Object eraser tool and custom Filter creator landed too, the latter allows you to create new filters by extracting colours and styles from existing photos.

There are also upgrades to design and cameras, as the whole new A-line received an an oval-shaped rear camera housing and features a 50MP main lens along with a larger 6.7-inch full HD AMOLED display and 1200 nits brightness.

The Galaxy A56 5G is available in Awesome Lightgrey, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Olive, and Awesome Pink. Galaxy A36 5G is available in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Lime; and Galaxy A26 5G is available in Black, White, Mint and Peach Pink. Image: Samsung

The new A series Samsung Galaxy A56, A36 and A26 will be available in the UK for £499, £399 and £299 respectively from the 19th of March in operators, retailers and on samsung.com. Customers in the US will have to wait until the 26th of March for the Galaxy A36, which will be available first exclusively at Best Buy at $399. The Galaxy A26 comes only two days later on the 28th of March starting at $299. Whereas the Galaxy A56 will only be available later this year for $499.

