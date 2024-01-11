3 Legged Thing has released an update on its Punks Patti flip-lock tripod, the Punks Patti 2.0. Said to be ideal for beginners and students, new and improved features include a detachable monopod leg, an updated canopy and column lock and leg locks.

‘We are excited to update our flip lock tripod to the new Patti 2.0 version,’ Stuart Boston, Chief Operating Officer of 3 Legged Thing, said. ‘Patti was already one of our best-selling tripods, and we’re sure retailers and customers will love these new features and refinements.’

Credit: 3 Legged Thing.

The Patti 2.0 tripod kit is already available to buy from the 3 Legged Thing website and retailers worldwide for a price of $129.99 / £119.99, which is slightly more expensive than its predecessor.

From 3 Legged Thing:

STAGSDEN, ENGLAND – 9th January 2024

Patti 2.0 is an ideal tripod for beginners and students learning photography across a broad range of genres. It comes supplied with the AirHed Mini an easy-to-use tripod ballhead with adjustable ball position knob and a knob to release and tighten the supplied Arca-Swiss compatible quick release plate.

Credit: 3 Legged Thing.

The tripod has sturdy 4 section legs that are extended and closed using rugged ABS flip locks, and a single section centre column which is both removeable and reversible. With this new Patti 2.0 version, one of the legs can be unscrewed and joined to the centre column to create a full height monopod.

Patti 2.0’s leg locks have been updated to a new textured design to aid grip in a variety of conditions and incorporate 3LT’s Leonard 3-legged logo icon.

The canopy of Patti 2.0 is now brought into line with 3LT’s other Punks 2.0 tripods, with a handy ¼”-20 screw thread that enables the attachment of accessory arms for lights or monitors.

Credit: 3 Legged Thing.

Patti 2.0’s column lock now matches other tripods in the Punks 2.0 range, with a combination of knurling and circular rubber rings that improve grip and leverage, even in damp conditions.

Available in a choice of 2 colourways – Darkness matte black, or metallic blue – Patti 2.0 is supplied with a useful carry bag, and 3 Legged Thing’s popular Toolz carabiner, Hex key, coin turn multitool.

Patti 2.0 is available immediately from 3LeggedThing.com and 3LT retailers worldwide. Suggested retail price for the tripod kit is £119.99 / US $129.99. Nearest retailers

