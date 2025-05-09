If you are looking for a versatile travel camera that also excels in video, the OM System OM-5, with its dainty, feature-packed body, is one of the best small mirrorless cameras for globetrotting. And for less than half the price of the flagship OM System OM-1 II, it is now a real bargain. The OM-5 is on offer at Amazon US for $899 and £1099 at Park Cameras in the UK, the lowest price we’ve seen in a while. Use the link below, and you should be taken directly to the deal, but keep scrolling to see other offers available.

After his field test in Cape Town, AP Editor Nigel Atherton found that the OM-5 is “an exceptional camera that is absolutely perfect for those who wish to travel light with a fully-featured camera system, without making any compromises in image quality or performance.”

OM System OM-5 at a glance:

20.4MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 200-6400 (extended: L64-25600)

30fps shooting

4K 30p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3inch, 1.04m-dot vari-angle LCD

Read our full OM System OM-5 review.

OM System OM-5 with 3inch vari-angle touch-screen, photo: Joshua Waller

If you are buying an OM System or Olympus camera for the first time, or want to find more options, the nice thing about it is that the firm has a huge range of lenses available, both new and old, to suit all budgets. For some top recommendations, have a look at our guide to the best lenses for Micro Four Thirds.

If the link above didn’t work, then don’t worry, check out the deals below, where you might be able to find a great deal on the OM System OM-5, with the possibility of saving even more money if you buy used or second-hand.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices as well as full terms and conditions. Find more great deals here.

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.