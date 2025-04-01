Not everyone needs full frame, and the huge interest in the recently released OM System OM-3 shows there is still plenty of life left in Micro Four Thirds.
You can now get the flagship OM System OM-1 Mark II camera for $1999.99 – at this price, it’s a real bargain.
In our review, the OM System OM-1 II got a full five stars, so you can buy with confidence.
With outstanding subject detection autofocus, the OM-1 Mark II is a reliable all-rounder that is also very enjoyable to use, with excellent handling, and has a vast range of features to explore (as well as taking a wide range of high-quality lenses, including compatible ones from Panasonic).
Wildlife, travel and motorsports fans who need peak performance without spending a bomb – or being weighed down by a heavy camera and lenses – will be more than happy with the OM System OM-1 Mark II.
While the improvements on the OM-1 are not massive, they are significant (including powerful new computational photography features), so for this money, you might as well go with the newer model!
OM System OM-1 Mark II key features
- 20MP Four Thirds Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor
- 50fps with C-AF, 120fps fixed AF with extended buffer
- ISO80-102,400 (same)
- 1,053-point AI detect Quad Pixel AF improved, plus added human detection
- 5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder, 0.83x magnification
- 1.6m-dot 3inch vari-angle touchscreen
- 5-axis in-body stabilisation (8.5EV with Sync IS)
- LiveGrad ND feature and more
See more great deals below and check out our guide to the best Micro Four Thirds lenses and our review of the new OM-3.