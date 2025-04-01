Not everyone needs full frame, and the huge interest in the recently released OM System OM-3 shows there is still plenty of life left in Micro Four Thirds.

You can now get the flagship OM System OM-1 Mark II camera for $1999.99 – at this price, it’s a real bargain.

In our review, the OM System OM-1 II got a full five stars, so you can buy with confidence.

With outstanding subject detection autofocus, the OM-1 Mark II is a reliable all-rounder that is also very enjoyable to use, with excellent handling, and has a vast range of features to explore (as well as taking a wide range of high-quality lenses, including compatible ones from Panasonic).

OM System OM-1 Mark II. Photo Andy Westlake

Wildlife, travel and motorsports fans who need peak performance without spending a bomb – or being weighed down by a heavy camera and lenses – will be more than happy with the OM System OM-1 Mark II.

While the improvements on the OM-1 are not massive, they are significant (including powerful new computational photography features), so for this money, you might as well go with the newer model!

OM System OM-1 Mark II key features

20MP Four Thirds Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor

50fps with C-AF, 120fps fixed AF with extended buffer

ISO80-102,400 (same)

1,053-point AI detect Quad Pixel AF improved, plus added human detection

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder, 0.83x magnification

1.6m-dot 3inch vari-angle touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation (8.5EV with Sync IS)

LiveGrad ND feature and more

