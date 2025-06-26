The Panasonic Lumix S5II is one of the best Panasonic cameras ever made. With phase detection autofocus, it delivers superb continuous AF with up to 30fps and smooth focus transitions during video recording. Thanks to the cooling fan, you don’t need to worry about overheating limiting your recording time either, just make sure to have enough storage and battery power.



The S5II can capture 6K 30p or C4K 60p footage, and benefits from 5 stops of effective image stabilisation, supporting not just stills capture and 96MP high-resolution images in multi-shot mode, but video too with ‘Active IS’ shake reduction.

Panasonic Lumix S5II at a glance:

3in, 1.84m-dot vari-angle LCD

$1,699 / £1,399 body only

$2,247 / £1,599 with 20-60mm & 50mm lens

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (standard)

Up to 30 fps shooting

C4K 60p / 6K 30p video recording

5-axis in-body stabilisation

3.68m-dot, 0.78x viewfinder

The S5II’s fully articulated screen can be swung out and set to face in almost any direction. Image credit: Andy Westlake

There is a variety of L-mount lenses available now to pair with the S5II. Also, with dates confirmed for Amazon Prime Day next month, it’s worth keeping an eye on the site as you may find some great early deals ahead of the event.

See more great deals for the Panasonic Lumix S5II for your local area below.