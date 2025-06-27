

For those who like to travel in style, the Nikon Zfc, a stunning retro-inspired mirrorless camera, will undoubtedly turn heads — and now, with a steep price drop, it’s the perfect time to add this classy companion to your travel kit. The DX sensor delivers excellent image quality for stills and video, and the large clear viewfinder and a fully articulated touch screen is handy for vloggers and selfie-shooters.



With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, the price has just dropped to £629 body only and £818 with the compact and lightweight Z-DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR (SL) lens.

Nikon Zfc at a glance:

20.1MP CMOS sensor

Fully articulated touch screen

ISO range: ISO 100-51,200, extendable to ISO 204,800

Continuous shooting: up to 11 fps

Video: 4K up to 30fps, Full HD up to 120fps

Weight: 390g

Alternatively, you can also pair the Zfc with full-frame Z lenses, albeit with a crop, so check out our guide to the best Nikon Z lenses too.

See more great deals for the Nikon Zfc for your local area below.