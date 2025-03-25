Canon mirrorless camera owners can make a great saving on a light, versatile and surprisingly high-performing example, the Canon RF 50mm F1.8 STM. During Amazon’s Spring sale it is discounted to £164, down from £219.99, a saving of 25%. You can spend this much on a common-or-garden tripod so getting a sharp, fast nifty fifty lens for your Canon R series mirrorless camera seems a good deal to us.

Canon RF 50mm F1.8 STM key features

RF-mount

43mm filter diameter

Six lens elements

Five lens groups

Seven aperture blades

Minimum aperture f/22

Minimum focus distance 30cm

Weight 160g

Canon RF 50mm lens

As we said in our original review, this is a very likeable and portable lens, that is so light you won’t notice it’s in your bag. The image quality exceeds expectations for its price and the lens operation is quiet enough for video, too. The lens does lack an AF/MF switch but the manual focus ring can be assigned to various different settings for instant and intuitive control from your left hand. Don’t forget to check out our guide to the best Canon RF mount lenses.

The deal is not quite so good for US Amazon customers, but it’s hardly going to break the bank at $199.99, but have a look at other options below to see what’s available near you.

For Canon DSLR users:

If you’re a Canon DSLR users and don’t own a 50mm lens, then the Canon EF 50mm f1.8 STM lens is also on offer, reduced to £110 on Amazon UK, or use the link below to see the deal.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Amazon is a marketplace, so check the retailer details before purchasing. See more great deals on cameras.

