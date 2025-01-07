If you are in the market for a full-frame mirrorless camera, some good deals are cropping up – and we are only one week into 2025.
UK retailer, Jessops, for instance has the Nikon Z7 II on for only £1,999 – a sizeable saving of £750!
In our original review, we praised the Nikon Z7 II as one of Nikon’s finest high resolution mirrorless cameras – ‘it is remarkably impressive and offers magnificent latitude when processing raw files…
The Nikon Z7 II is ‘an important refresh of one of our favourite high resolution full-frame mirrorless cameras and comes highly recommended.’
Nikon Z7 II key features
- Nikon Z-mount
- 45.7MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor
- Dual EXPEED 6 image processors
- ISO 64-25,600 (expandable to ISO 32-102,400)
- 5-axis in-body image stabilisation
- 10fps continuous shooting (Single AF)
- 4K/60p video
- Dual card slots (XQD/CFexpress and SD cards)
- Weather resistant
Check out the other great deals below and don’t miss our guide to the best Nikon Z mount lenses.