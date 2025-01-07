If you are in the market for a full-frame mirrorless camera, some good deals are cropping up – and we are only one week into 2025.

UK retailer, Jessops, for instance has the Nikon Z7 II on for only £1,999 – a sizeable saving of £750!

In our original review, we praised the Nikon Z7 II as one of Nikon’s finest high resolution mirrorless cameras – ‘it is remarkably impressive and offers magnificent latitude when processing raw files…

Nikon Z7 II with battery grip

The Nikon Z7 II is ‘an important refresh of one of our favourite high resolution full-frame mirrorless cameras and comes highly recommended.’

Nikon Z7 II key features

Nikon Z-mount

45.7MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor

Dual EXPEED 6 image processors

ISO 64-25,600 (expandable to ISO 32-102,400)

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

10fps continuous shooting (Single AF)

4K/60p video

Dual card slots (XQD/CFexpress and SD cards)

Weather resistant

Check out the other great deals below and don’t miss our guide to the best Nikon Z mount lenses.