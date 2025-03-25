This is one of the cheapest full-frame cameras ever, available new, now priced at just $799 / £832 body only, this could be the cheapest full-frame Canon camera I’ve ever seen. The Canon EOS RP offers a 26MP full-frame sensor, 4K video recording, a 3inch vari-angle touch-screen and uses the Canon RF range of lenses, in fact, you’ll find the Canon RF 50mm lens on offer right now. Click the links below to see the offer, or continue scrolling to see the other offers available near you.

Canon EOS RP at a glance:

26.2MP Full-frame sensor

ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

5fps continuous shooting

2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder

3-in 1.04m-dot fully-articulated touchscreen

4K video at 25p

Canon EOS RP. Image: Andy Westlake

When we reviewed this camera, we had a lot of good things to say: “With the EOS RP, Canon has revealed its vision for how entry-level full-frame mirrorless should look. It’s got a lot right too, with a body design that handles much better than its odd-looking profile might suggest. Rather than simply porting across the existing EOS DSLR interface, it’s employed some clever new ideas, such as the Dial Function setting and Fv exposure mode. The JPEG output is excellent, giving images that are perfectly usable at sensitivities up to ISO 12,800, and while the limited low-ISO dynamic range is disappointing, it’s not a problem for the majority of images. So there’s plenty to like here.”

