Round Four of Amateur Photographer of the Year 2024 (APOY) is now open for entries! The theme for this round of APOY is Action, so we want to see your best images incorporating movement, fast-moving subjects, sport and more!

Capturing a fast-moving subject in a fraction of a second is certainly a challenge, but when it comes off, you’re guaranteed a shot that will stand out. And there’s more to a successful image than setting the maximum frames-per-second on your camera and firing away. Anticipation and preparation play a huge part, so take time to work out where your subject is likely to appear and which direction it will take – whether you’re photographing a motorbike on a speedway track, a gymnast on a beam or a bird taking flight across a lake.

Deadline: 15th July 11:59pm BST

Round Four, Action guest judge: Amy Shore

Your guest judge for Round Four, Action, is Amy Shore, an automotive and lifestyle photographer from the UK, who has produced work for leading brands such as Bentley, Jaguar Land Rover, Lamborghini, McLaren and Mercedes. In 2017 she became the youngest ever Nikon UK ambassador; in 2021 she became a Nikon Europe ambassador. She is also an ambassador of Farer watches. See more of her work at amyshorephotography.com

Guidance for entering APOY 2024, Action

See some of our action-related guides and inspiration features to help you with your entries:

Martin Goff came fifth in last year’s Action round with this creative approach to bird photography

The camera club award

Do you belong to a camera club? You can accumulate points for your society when you enter APOY, and after all the ten rounds are complete, the club with the most points will win a superb ViewSonic X1-4K projector worth £1,500, with image quality powered by advanced 3rd generation LED technology that offers a 60,000-hour lifespan without lamp replacement. In addition, the member of the winning club who contributed the most points to their club’s overall tally will win a ViewSonic ColorPro VP2786-4K monitor worth £1,000.

The Young APOY award

For the fourth time, we are running an APOY Young Photographer of the Year competition, to encourage our up-and-coming snappers. Entrants should be 21 or younger by the competition’s final closing date of 31 December 2024. All the categories are the same as for the main contest – simply select the Young APOY option on Photocrowd when you upload your images. Entry is free. Each category winner receives a one-year Adobe Photography Plan subscription, worth £120. The overall Young APOY winner receives a £500 voucher to spend at Camera Centre UK*.

What you could win

APOY prizes:

The winner of each round of APOY receives a voucher for £500 to spend at Camera Centre UK*. In addition to this, the winner of each round will also receive a one-year subscription to Adobe’s All Apps plan, worth £660. The runner-up of each round will receive a one-year subscription to Adobe’s Photography plan, worth £120. The overall winner after ten rounds wins a £1,000 voucher to spend at Camera Centre UK.

Young APOY prizes:

The winner of each round of Young APOY receives a one-year subscription to Adobe’s Photography plan, worth £120. The overall winner of Young APOY will receive a £500 voucher to spend at Camera Centre UK*.

Camera club prizes:

The camera club with the highest number of points after ten rounds will receive a 4K ViewSonic projector worth £1,500, while a ViewSonic monitor worth £1,000 will go to the club member who contributed the most points to the winning club’s final points tally.

