Winners of the World Sports Photography Awards 2023 have been announced! ‘Sky Drive’ by Patrick Smith has taken this year’s title with his image of Lee Westwood taking a shot on the driving range at LIV Golf Invitational.
London, 2nd August 2023:
This photograph by Patrick Smith of Getty Images captures the heavenly nature of all sport, and like all great sports photography, asks the viewer to look again and wonder.
This image is one of 24 winning images across sports categories including American Football, Basketball, Cycling, Gymnastics and Football. More than 700 professional sports photographers from over 70 countries around the world submitted their images this year.
The World Sports Photography Awards are the only global awards for sport photography. Entered by the world’s best sports photographers, judged by leading figures from sport, media, brand and creative. Designed to recognise and celebrates incredible sports images and the photographers who take them. World Sports Photography Awards tell compelling stories of the emotion, passion, athleticism and focus that are at the heart of sport.
Sophie Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at MPB said “As a judge, and as a sponsor of the 2023 ‘World Sports Photography Awards’ I was incredibly impressed by the quality of this year’s entries. The art of photography is about encapsulating emotions and feelings in an instant, and being able to tell a compelling story which aims to inspire the spectator long after they’ve experienced it. It’s been exciting to see the new entries in the ‘Pro’ space being shortlisted for the awards too as they have elevated the expectations for next year’s participants!”
The full gallery of winning images including Top 10s in every sporting category are available to view on the website.
For more information visit www.worldsportsphotographyawards.com
More winners from World Sports Photography Awards 2023
Aquatic category
Sparkle by Anna Szilágyi
Ice Hockey category
Pre-Game by Kirk Irwin
Tennis category
Coco Gauff by Scott Barbour
Gymnastics category
Superman on the high bar by Tom Jenkins
Formula 1 category
Vince Mignott
Basketball category
Cameron Crazies by Andrew Hancock
Featured image: Team Captain Lee Westwood of Majesticks GC plays a shot on the driving range during the semifinals of the LIV Golf Invitational – Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 29, 2022 in Doral, Florida.
Related reading:
- Best photography competitions to enter
- How to shoot action and sports photography
- Best Canon RF lenses for sport and action
- Seen In Sport: giving queer sportspeople a voice
Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.