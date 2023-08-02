Winners of the World Sports Photography Awards 2023 have been announced! ‘Sky Drive’ by Patrick Smith has taken this year’s title with his image of Lee Westwood taking a shot on the driving range at LIV Golf Invitational.

London, 2nd August 2023:

This photograph by Patrick Smith of Getty Images captures the heavenly nature of all sport, and like all great sports photography, asks the viewer to look again and wonder.

This image is one of 24 winning images across sports categories including American Football, Basketball, Cycling, Gymnastics and Football. More than 700 professional sports photographers from over 70 countries around the world submitted their images this year.

The World Sports Photography Awards are the only global awards for sport photography. Entered by the world’s best sports photographers, judged by leading figures from sport, media, brand and creative. Designed to recognise and celebrates incredible sports images and the photographers who take them. World Sports Photography Awards tell compelling stories of the emotion, passion, athleticism and focus that are at the heart of sport.

Sophie Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at MPB said “As a judge, and as a sponsor of the 2023 ‘World Sports Photography Awards’ I was incredibly impressed by the quality of this year’s entries. The art of photography is about encapsulating emotions and feelings in an instant, and being able to tell a compelling story which aims to inspire the spectator long after they’ve experienced it. It’s been exciting to see the new entries in the ‘Pro’ space being shortlisted for the awards too as they have elevated the expectations for next year’s participants!”

The full gallery of winning images including Top 10s in every sporting category are available to view on the website.

For more information visit www.worldsportsphotographyawards.com

More winners from World Sports Photography Awards 2023

Aquatic category

Sparkle by Anna Szilágyi

Team Kazakhstan competes during the preliminaries of highlight of the artistic swimming at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, June 23, 2022. Photo: AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi NIKON Z 9 · f/4 · 1/3200s · 400mm · ISO250

Ice Hockey category

Pre-Game by Kirk Irwin

Ohio State plays Wisconsin on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Kirk Irwin Canon EOS R3 · f/4 · 1/320s · 85mm · ISO4000

Tennis category

Coco Gauff by Scott Barbour

The shadow cast by Coco Gauff (USA) as she serves during Round 1 of the Australian Open on Margaret Court Arena at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on Monday, January 17, 2022. Photo: Scott Barbour/TENNIS AUSTRALIA ILCE-9M2 · f/2.8 · 1/2000s · 105mm · ISO640

Gymnastics category

Superman on the high bar by Tom Jenkins

Donnell Whittenburg of USA competing on the high bar during men’s qualifications at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the M&S Bank Arena on October 31st 2022 in Liverpool. Photo: Tom Jenkins Canon EOS R3 · f/3.2 · 1/2000s · 140mm · ISO4000

Formula 1 category

Vince Mignott

Audi R8 LMS #25 (Audi Sport Team Saintéloc), Kelvin van der Linde/Patric Niederhauser/Markus Winkelhock 9h Kyalami 2022. Photo: Vince Mignott Canon EOS R5 · f/13 · 1/15s · 16mm · ISO800

Basketball category

Cameron Crazies by Andrew Hancock

Cameron Crazies. Photo Andrew Hancock NIKON Z 9 · f/2.8 · 1/1000s · 200mm · ISO2500

Featured image: Team Captain Lee Westwood of Majesticks GC plays a shot on the driving range during the semifinals of the LIV Golf Invitational – Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 29, 2022 in Doral, Florida.

Related reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.