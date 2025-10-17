Amateur Photographer verdict A compact, high performing lens that delivers excellent sharpness even wide open, while also keeping costs down. Pros Lightweight and compact

Sharp across the frame

Attractively priced Cons No aperture ring

Not weather-sealed

No AF/MF switch

At a glance:

Price: $239 / £229

Filter Diameter: 58mm

Min Focus: 23cm

Length: 56.7mm

Weight:180g

Lens Mount: Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Sony E

Designed specifically for APS-C format mirrorless cameras, the Viltrox AF 15mm F1.7 Air is a compact wide-angle prime lens that delivers an equivalent focal length of 22.5mm in full-frame terms. It’s available in Fujifilm X, Nikon Z and Sony E mounts, but not Canon RF-S – perhaps that will come? I tested the Fujifilm version of the lens on the X-E5.

Its 84.9° angle of view makes the AF 15mm F1.7 Air an appealing choice for a variety of photographic genres including street, travel, landscape, architecture and interior photography. The bright f/1.7 maximum aperture is particularly helpful in low-light situations and offers creative flexibility for isolating close subjects against a blurred background.

The Viltrox AF 15mm F1.4 Air. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

Like the other lenses in the Viltrox Air line, the AF 15mm F1.7 Air is small and light, making it a great choice for photographers looking to carry less weight. It’s also light on the wallet because the Viltrox AF 15mm F1.7 Air is very attractively priced at £229.

Viltrox AF 15mm F1.7 Air – Features

Internally, the lens features 12 elements arranged in 10 groups, including three Extra-low Dispersion (ED) elements to reduce chromatic aberration, three High Refractive Index (HRI) elements to maintain edge-to-edge sharpness and two aspherical elements to correct distortion and boost clarity. Special coatings further reduce flare and ghosting, helping to maintain contrast in backlit and other tricky lighting situations.

Focusing is handled by a stepping motor (STM), which supports eye and face detection on compatible cameras. As the lens uses an internal focusing mechanism, the front element doesn’t rotate, which is useful if you’re using graduated ND or polarising filters. The nine-blade diaphragm is designed to deliver smooth bokeh, and with a minimum focusing distance of just 23cm, the lens allows for creative wide-angle close-ups.

Viltrox AF 15mm F1.4 Air lens with lens hood. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

Weighing just 180g, the Viltrox AF 15mm F1.7 Air is exceptionally lightweight, and while it’s not weather-sealed, the front element has a splash-resistant and anti-fouling coating for added protection. It accepts standard 58mm screw-in filters.

In the event of a firmware update, this can be installed by connecting the camera to a computer via the USB-C port in the metal mount. Viltrox hasn’t issued an update for the AF 15mm F1.7 Air yet so I haven’t been able to test the updating process.

Through the USB-C port found on the lens mount you can deploy software updates. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

Naturally, given the price of the lens, there are a few compromises. As well as not being weather-proof, for instance, the AF 15mm F1.7 Air doesn’t have an aperture ring, which is likely more of an issue for Fujifilm and Sony users than Nikon photographers. There’s also no AF/MF switch on the lens, so these settings have to be selected via the camera’s controls.

Viltrox AF 15mm F1.7 Air – Build and Handling

True to the design ethos of Viltrox’s Air series, the 15mm F1.7 strikes an attractive balance between size, weight and build quality. With a length of just 56.7mm and a diameter of 65mm, it barely adds any bulk to a small mirrorless body. At 180g, it’s one of the lighter autofocus wide-angle lenses available for Fujifilm X-mount, and it feels very comfortable when carried for long periods or mounted on a gimbal.

Despite its lightweight plastic construction, the lens feels reasonably solid, perhaps better than the price might suggest. And while the lens isn’t weather-sealed, my sample was exposed to quite a bit of rain during my testing and lived to tell the tale.

The Viltrox AF 15mm F1.4 Air lens has a pared back design with only a focusing ring. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

As I mentioned earlier, there’s no dedicated AF/MF switch, nor any customisable controls on the barrel, but it means the lens is uncluttered and straightforward. The only ring is for focusing and, like most modern lenses, operates electronically. It moves smoothly and easily, making focus easy to achieve manually with the aid of focus assist tools such as magnification and focus peaking.

The included lens hood has a low-profile petal design that attaches securely and provides basic protection against flare and knocks. Overall, the handling experience is very good, especially when paired with a compact body like the Fujifilm X-E5 which has a convenient focus mode switch. The lens never feels front-heavy and encourages spontaneous shooting, whether handheld or on a gimbal.

The Viltrox AF 15mm F1.4 Air pairs well with a compact camera body like the Fujifilm X-E5. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

One oddity I encountered during testing involved the camera intermittently switching to Program mode when I wanted to use aperture priority mode and had the shutter speed dial set to ‘A’ rather than ‘P’. Pressing the command dial or changing to manual mode by setting a specific shutter speed briefly usually corrected the issue, and it didn’t occur frequently enough to disrupt shooting, but it is worth noting in case it affects other users.

Viltrox AF 15mm F1.7 Air – Autofocus

Autofocusing with the Viltrox AF 15mm F1.7 Air is generally quick, quiet and accurate. As I said, I tested the lens on the Fujifilm X-E5, which offers good subject-detection and tracking capabilities, and the lens kept pace in most shooting situations. It had no trouble maintaining focus on moving people in daylight and reacted promptly to changes in subject distance or composition.

Image credit: Angela Nicholson X-E5 · f/1.7 · 1/3200s · 15mm · ISO125

The STM motor operates silently, which is useful when shooting in quiet environments or recording video. Even during continuous autofocus for video work, the motor remained barely audible and focus transitions were smooth and precise. There’s minimal focus breathing, so when the focus point is adjusted during filming, the framing remains consistent – an important characteristic for anyone shooting professional-looking video content.

Also, thanks to that large maximum aperture, the autofocusing is dependable in low-light situations where other lenses might struggle to lock on. Subject detection features like eye AF continued to perform well, adding to the lens’s versatility.

Viltrox AF 15mm F1.7 Air – Image Quality

One of the most impressive aspects of the Viltrox AF 15mm F1.7 Air is the quality of the images it produces. Sharpness is excellent across the frame, even when shooting wide open at f/1.7. This is particularly noteworthy, as some fast wide-angle lenses show significant softening at the corners until stopped down. In this case, centre and edge performance are already strong at maximum aperture and become very good by f/4.

Image credit: Angela Nicholson X-E5 · f/1.7 · 1/100s · 15mm · ISO640

Corner shading is visible at f/1.7 and f/2, but it’s minor and unlikely to be problematic in real-world images. By f/4, vignetting is negligible. Chromatic aberration is also impressively well-controlled. Furthermore, I noticed no fringing along high-contrast edges during my testing, and even on close inspection at 100%, my images have clean, colour-accurate edges.

Image credit: Angela Nicholson X-E5 · f/8 · 1/100s · 15mm · ISO320

Distortion is also minimal, which is surprising for a lens with such a wide field of view. Straight lines at the edge of the image remain almost completely straight, making the lens suitable for interior and architectural photography.

The lens also appears to have good flare resistance, with the coatings and lens hood doing a fine job of suppressing ghosting when shooting into bright light sources.

Image credit: Angela Nicholson X-E5 · f/14 · 1/150s · 15mm · ISO125

The bokeh, while not always a primary concern for a 15mm lens, is pleasantly rendered. Out-of-focus areas are smooth, and small highlights appear rounded at the centre of the frame. Towards the edges, these highlights do shift slightly towards a lemon shape, and some show a hint of soap-bubble structure. However, these characteristics add a bit of personality to the rendering and aren’t especially distracting. The lens handles transitions from sharp to soft nicely, producing images with natural depth.

Viltrox AF 15mm F1.7 Air – Verdict

With the AF 15mm F1.7 Air, Viltrox has created a compact, high-performing lens that belies its affordable price. It’s particularly well suited to street, landscape and travel photography where discretion, portability and wide-angle coverage are useful. Its combination of compact dimensions and strong optical performance makes it a lens you’re likely to leave on your camera for extended periods of time.

The f/1.7 maximum aperture is a real asset for low-light shooting, and it also gives the lens more creative potential when it comes to subject separation and background blur. While the bokeh may not rival that of a longer focal length, it’s surprisingly attractive for a lens of this type. More importantly, sharpness is excellent from corner to corner, even wide open, and chromatic aberration, flare and distortion are very well managed.

Image credit: Angela Nicholson X-E5 · f/10 · 1/0s · 15mm · ISO160

The autofocus system is also fast, quiet and reliable, making the focusing ring a nice star in most situations.

Unsurprisingly, given the lens’s price, there are a few limitations, such as the lack of weather sealing, an aperture ring and an AF/MF switch. But these are forgivable, especially considering the optical performance. Overall, the Viltrox AF 15mm F1.7 Air is a strong choice for APS-C format camera users looking for a small, sharp wide-angle prime without stretching their budget. Canon users will be looking with envy and hoping an RF-S version becomes available soon.

Full specifications

Filter Diameter 58mm Lens Elements 12 Groups 10 Diaphragm Blades 9 Aperture f/1.7–f/16 Min Focus 23cm Length 56.7mm Diameter 65mm Weight 180g Lens Mount Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Sony E Included Accessories Front and rear caps, lens hood

