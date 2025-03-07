Amateur Photographer verdict The Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 provides very respectable optics, quiet and accurate autofocus, and perfectly nice build quality, all at an attractive price. A lens this cheap has no right to be this good. Pros Small and lightweight

Quiet, accurate autofocus

Good build quality for the price

Very creditable optics Cons No aperture ring

Not available in Canon RF mount

Viltrox is one of several Chinese makers currently shaking up the lens market with strikingly affordable designs. Its Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 is an autofocus standard prime for APS-C mirrorless cameras, offering a field of view equivalent to a 53mm lens on full-frame. This makes it suitable as an everyday lens for a wide range of subjects.

Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 at a glance:

$179 / £179

For APS-C format mirrorless cameras

53mm equivalent focal length

33cm minimum focus

56.4mm x 64mm diameter, 170g

Available in Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, and Sony E mounts

This lens is part of Viltrox’s entry-level ‘Air’ range, all of which share the essentially the same external design and dimensions. For APS-C shooters, there are also 25mm F1.7 and 56mm F1.7 optics, while full-frame users get AF 20mm F2.8, AF 40mm F2.5, and AF 50mm F2.0 lenses. All of these lenses are similarly affordable.

With a considerably larger aperture than a kit zoom, it should be good for low-light shooting, or when you wish to blur away an out-of-focus background. It’s available in Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, and Sony E mounts, and costs just $179 / £179. I tested the Fujifilm X-mount version.

Given its super-low price point, the Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 doesn’t have a great deal of competition. The closest alternative is the very similar Fujifilm XC 35mm F2, which costs $199 / £169. But there’s nothing quite like that for other brands.

The Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 XF is a compact, lightweight standard prime. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Sony makes an optically stabilised E 35mm F1.8 OSS, but it’s much more expensive, at £325. Nikon’s most affordable alternative is the Nikkor Z DX 24mm F1.7, but of course it’s rather wider. So is the Viltrox 35mm a cut-price pretender, or a genuine contender?

Features

Looking first at the optics, Viltrox has constructed the lens using 11 elements in 9 groups. This includes two elements made of high refractive-index (HR) glass, one made of extra-low dispersion (ED) glass, plus an aspherical element. Together, these should reduce colour fringing and help maintain sharpness towards the corners of the frame. On paper, these optics look more sophisticated than Fujifilm’s 9-element, 6-group design in the XC 35mm F2.

Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 XF packed with caps and hood reversed. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Autofocus uses stepper motor (STM) technology, promising fast, quiet and accurate focusing. The minimum focus distance is 35cm, which gives a maximum magnification of 0.13x. Focusing is internal.

It should come as no surprise, given the price, that there’s no weather-sealing of any description. However, Viltrox has applied a water and oil-repellent coating to help keep the front element clean. The filter thread is 52mm and a lens hood comes in the box.

A USB-C port is embedded in the mount for firmware updates. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Like other Viltrox lenses, a USB-C port is embedded into the mount for upgrading the firmware, if required. At the time of writing, though, the firm hasn’t delivered any updates.

Build and handling

Design-wise, there’s not much to say here. The lens has just a single external control, with the ridged manual focus ring covering almost half the barrel. It rotates nice and smoothly, with no end stops.

A petal-shaped hood is supplied in the box. Image credit: Andy Westlake

At 64mm in diameter, 56.4mm in length, and 170g, the Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 is a bit larger than the likes of the Nikon Z DX 24mm F1.7 or Fujifilm XC 35mm F2, but not by enough to matter. It’s smaller than 33mm or 35mm f/1.4 optics, though.

Despite its lowly price, the lens comes across as perfectly nicely made, with a sturdy-feeling plastic barrel and metal mount. I used it on the Fujifilm X-T5, on which it was a very agreeable lightweight companion.

The 35mm f/1.7 is smaller and simpler than the Viltrox 33mm f/1.4 (left) and looks almost identical to the full-frame 20mm f/2.8 (right). Image credit: Andy Westlake

Unlike the firm’s more expensive optics, there’s no aperture ring, so you have to use a dial on the camera to change this setting. For Fujifilm users, spinning past the minimum f/16 setting gives the camera automatic control over the aperture. In effect, this enables the use of program and shutter priority modes.

Autofocus

You might think that with such an affordable lens, there’d be some compromise in terms of autofocus. But that’s not particularly the case. It’s not as quick as more expensive optics, but it’s quiet and accurate, and ultimately gets the job done with minimal fuss.

Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 XF sample image. Image credit: Andy Westlake X-T5 · f/1.7 · 1/25s · 35mm · ISO125

Click on any sample image to see the full resolution version

Focus breathing is detectable if you go looking for it, with the angle of view narrowing fractionally at close distances. That won’t bother stills photographers, but it’s something that videographers might want to keep an eye on. However, it probably won’t be a problem in the normal course of events.

Manual focus works nicely when you need it, with the smoothly rotating ring offering precise control. It works perfectly with all the focusing aids on Fujifilm cameras, too.

Performance

But how about the results – does the Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7’s image quality reflect its bargain price? Here I was pleasantly surprised, because in fact it does a very creditable job. Strikingly, it delivers better results than the more expensive Viltrox AF 33mm F1.4 when shot side-by-side, with sharper detail towards the edges of the frame, and considerably reduced colour fringing at large apertures.

There’s no optical stabilisation, the lens works perfectly well on cameras with in-body IS. Image credit: Andy Westlake X-T5 · f/4 · 1/5s · 35mm · ISO125

Overall sharpness is very good, with crisp detail right across the image when stopped down to its optimum apertures of around f/4 to f/8. Unsurprisingly it looks slightly softer wide open, especially on the X-T5’s 40MP sensor, but you’ll only really see this when zooming right into your images onscreen. In real-world use, these small differences in sharpness will normally be swamped by shallow depth-of-field effects.

At its best apertures, the lens gives plenty of detail across the frame. Image credit: Andy Westlake X-T5 · f/8 · 1/220s · 35mm · ISO125

Stop down to f/11 or f/16, and fine detail blurs slightly due to diffraction. But that might be an acceptable compromise in exchange for extended depth-of-field.

Detail rendition is generally maintained very well through the focus distance range, too. Not surprisingly, though, images can look distinctly soft when shot at large apertures and close range, with a dreamy ‘glow’ around sharp edges that’s characteristic of spherical aberration. But you can tease more out of raw files by applying additional Texture and Clarity in raw processing, if you wish. The flipside to this softness is lovely smooth bokeh when shooting close-ups.

Fine detail gets visibly soft at large apertures and close focus – but the bokeh is lovely. Image credit: Andy Westlake X-T5 · f/1.7 · 1/120s · 35mm · ISO125

Impressively, there’s practically no colour fringing visible towards the corners of the frame due to lateral chromatic aberration. There can, however, sometimes be a little green fringing around high-contrast features in out-of-focus backgrounds at large apertures. But again, you have to go looking for it.

Out-of-focus background show a little green fringing if you go looking for it. Image credit: Andy Westlake X-T5 · f/1.7 · 1/1600s · 35mm · ISO125

Unusually, Viltrox doesn’t appear to be using any software compensation for lens aberrations. As a result, images from the AF 35mm 1.7 suffer from slight pincushion distortion. Most of the time this won’t matter, but when you do need perfectly straight lines along the edges of the frame, it can be corrected using a value of -3 in Adobe Camera Raw’s Optics tab.

The lens suffers from slight pincushion distortion, plus plenty of vignetting at f/1.7. Image credit: Andy Westlake X-T5 · f/4 · 1/850s · 35mm · ISO125

Some pretty strong vignetting can be visible with the aperture wide open, but it goes away almost completely on stopping down f/4. This is also simple enough to fix in raw processing, if you want to. But often, it will complement the subject anyway.

Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 X sample image. Image credit: Andy Westlake X-T5 · f/1.7 · 1/35s · 35mm · ISO400

The lens fares reasonably well when shooting into the light. It’s possible to get some prominent flare spots when the sun is directly within the frame, but overall contrast is maintained nicely. It’s not so great for sunstars when shooting landscapes, though, giving an indistinct mess rather than nice sharp rays.

Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7: Our Verdict

With its Air series range, Viltrox has been doing a great job of delivering small, lightweight and highly affordable lenses. The AF 35mm F1.7 is a case in point. It provides very respectable optics, quiet and accurate autofocus, and perfectly nice build quality, all for a very attractive price. Honestly, a lens this cheap has no right to be this good.

The Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 performs really well, given its price. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Naturally, you do give up a few niceties compared to more expensive lenses. Most obviously, there’s no weather-sealing, optical stabilisation, or aperture ring. But you’ll have to pay considerably more if you need any of these features.

For Fujifilm users, there’s still a real choice to be made between this lens and the XC 35mm F2. But with the Viltrox, you’re getting a half-stop larger aperture, a metal lens mount, and a hood supplied in the box, all for less money. Even for famously brand-loyal Fujifilm fans, that’s got to be a tempting proposition.

The large aperture is great for shooting in low light and blurring backgrounds. Image credit: Andy Westlake X-T5 · f/1.7 · 1/4s · 35mm · ISO400

For Nikon or Sony APS-C users looking for an everyday prime on a budget, though, the Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 is a shoo-in recommendation. It’s just a shame it’s not yet available in Canon RF mount. Hopefully, that’ll appear in due course.

Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 XF on the Fujifilm X-T5. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7: full specifications