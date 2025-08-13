Amateur Photographer verdict Its combination of sharp optics, wide aperture and dependable autofocusing makes it a highly capable tool for portrait photographers. Pros Excellent centre sharpness even wide open

Pleasing, smooth bokeh rendering

Solid build and smooth handling Cons Noticeable vignetting at f/1.4

No lock on the aperture ring

A single AF hold button

Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE at a glance:

Price: $598 / £569

Lens mount: Sony FE

Min. focusing distance: 79cm

Filter thread: 77mm

Weight: 800g

Founded in 2009, Viltrox is a relative newcomer to the photographic industry. But recently, its lenses have garnered a lot of attention because of their attractive prices and impressive image quality. This bodes well for the Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE, which is the first full-frame optic in the company’s Pro lens range. It’s only available with the Sony FE mount, but Viltrox makes other lenses with the Nikon Z, Fujifilm X and L mounts.

Thanks to its flattering perspective and comfortable working distance, the 85mm focal length is a favourite for portrait photographers. Naturally, wide apertures are also favoured for blurring backgrounds and giving subject separation, so this lens’s maximum aperture of f/1.4 ticks an important box, promising creative depth-of-field control and useful low-light capability. For context, an 85mm lens gives just 4cm depth of field at f/1.4 with a subject distance of 2m, while an f/1.8 lens gives 6cm. That might not sound like much difference, but the falloff in sharpness is rapid.

Crucially, at $598 / £569, the Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE sits in much the same price bracket as the Sony FE 85mm F1.8. It’s also less than a third of the cost of the Sony FE 85mm F1.4 G Master II, and considerably cheaper than the Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG DN Art.

Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE – Features

Optically, the Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro is constructed from 15 elements arranged in 11 groups and includes three ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements, nine high-refractive index elements and one aspherical element. These help to maintain sharpness and minimise aberrations and fringing. Viltrox’s advanced nano-coating is applied to reduce flare and ghosting, and the front element has a water-repellent coating. There is no stabilisation system built in.

The Viltrox 85mm F1.4 Pro FE balances well on full-frame Sony mirrorless bodies such as the Alpha A1. Image: Angela Nicholson

The autofocus system uses Viltrox’s patented HyperVCM (Voice Coil Motor) drive. It’s designed to be fast, quiet and smooth for both stills and video. The dual-motor system is said to enable micrometre-level accuracy, and Viltrox claims it’s 150% faster than its STM motors. The focusing system also works internally, so the lens doesn’t change length during focusing.

Additional features include an aperture ring with settings running in 1/3-stop steps from f/1.4 to f/16 and a click/de-click switch, an AF/MF switch, a focus hold button and USB-C port in the mount for firmware updates. The lens also supports Sony’s Eye and Face Detection.

Viltrox supplies the lens with a deep, circular hood to help with flare control and add some protection from knocks and raindrops. There’s a thread for 77mm filters.

Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE – Build and Handling

Weighing around 800g, the Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE is no featherweight (for comparison, the Sony FE 85mm f1.4 G Master II weighs 642g). But its full-metal construction gives it a solid, reassuring feel. It also has weather-resistant sealing, including a gasket around the metal lens mount, making it suitable for outdoor use in poor weather. In addition, the lens balances well on full-frame Sony cameras such as the Sony Alpha A1 II and A7R IV I used during my testing. It doesn’t feel especially front-heavy on the cameras and it’s comfortable to use hand-held for long periods.

The Viltrox 85mm F1.4 Pro FE has a separate aperture and focus ring. Image: Angela Nicholson

Physically, the lens has a smart, streamlined design. The aperture ring is closest to the mount and the switch to toggle between clicked and smooth adjustment, which will appeal to video shooters, is conveniently placed for operation by your left thumb as you support the lens. The broad manual focus ring turns smoothly and with a suitable level of resistance for precise adjustments. The AF/MF switch is easy to locate on the left side of the barrel, just forward of the aperture ring.

One disappointment is that there’s only one focus hold button. This means that the control is only within easy reach of your left thumb when the camera is in landscape orientation. It would be nice to have a second button that’s located for use in portrait orientation, especially given the likely use of the lens. There’s also no lock to prevent the aperture ring from rotating accidentally between the aperture values and the ‘A’ setting for camera control.

De-click switch, closest to the lens mount, AF?MF switch and the circular focus hold button. Image: Angela Nicholson

The USB-C port, located within the outer weather-resistant seal on the mount, allows firmware updates via the Viltrox app. While it’s unlikely to be used regularly, it’s a handy feature for future-proofing the lens.

Rather unnervingly, the focus group inside the lens isn’t locked in place unless the lens is on a camera that’s powered up. Consequently, you can feel some dampened movement inside when you move the lens when the camera is turned off or it’s unattached.

The de-click switch lets you control the dedicated aperture ring completely silently, which is essential for video work. Image: Angela Nicholson

Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE – Autofocus

On the Sony A7R IV and Sony A1 II, the AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE’s focusing proved quick and quiet. it locked onto subjects decisively, and the eye detection worked well when I tested the lens at the Brighton Pride parade. The focus motor responds quickly accurately and to get the subject sharp.

Viltrox’s HyperVCM motor seems to deliver on its promise. The lens shifts focus smoothly and almost silently; I can feel the elements moving rather than hearing them. I found the lens also tracks moving subjects reliably. There’s a touch of focus breathing, which means that the lens appears to zoom out a little as the focus distance is increased. It’s unlikely to be an issue for most portrait work.

The Viltrox 85mm F1.4 Pro FE with the supplied lens hood attached. Image: Angela Nicholson

Thanks to the Sony cameras’ autofocus system, I didn’t really need to use the manual focusing system for anything other than for testing and the occasional blip with a subject very close to the nearest focusing point. Again, the lens responds quickly and precisely to movements of the focusing ring. Conveniently, when Full-Time DMF is activated on the camera, you can adjust the focus manually using the lens ring in autofocus mode.

Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE – Image Quality

Even at f/1.4, the Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE is impressively sharp at the centre of the frame. Examining files at 100% reveals a fall-off towards the far corners, but it’s well-controlled and unlikely to trouble most users. At f/2, the corners begin to sharpen up, and by f/2.8, the image is almost uniformly sharp across the frame. Diffraction slightly softens the results at f/16, but overall, sharpness is impressive, and I’d be happy to use the full aperture range.

Viltrox 85mm F1.4 pro FE. Image Angela Nicholson ILCE-1M2 · f/6.3 · 1/640s · 85mm · ISO100

At f/1.4, there’s a clear tonal gradation from the centre to the corners, with some noticeable vignetting. It begins to fade by f/2 and becomes minimal by f/2.8. At f/4 and beyond, the corner brightness is much improved so images are evenly illuminated. As someone who often adds a little corner-shading, the vignetting could even be a benefit in portraits, subtly drawing attention towards the subject.

Viltrox 85mm F1.4 pro FE. Image Angela Nicholson ILCE-1M2 · f/1.4 · 1/10000s · 85mm · ISO100

Those ED elements appear to do their job very well, as chromatic aberration is well-managed. I didn’t notice any significant colour fringing, even in high-contrast backlit scenes. This makes the lens a reliable choice for outdoor portraits and event photography.

There is a very mild suggestion of pincushion distortion when scrutinising some architectural elements or images with lots of straight lines. But in general shooting, it’s barely noticeable. I certainly wouldn’t worry about it, especially for portraiture and general photography.

Viltrox 85mm F1.4 pro FE. Image Angela Nicholson

Further good news is that the lens produces attractive bokeh. Backgrounds are rendered softly, while specular highlights remain round and clean across most of the frame. In the extreme corners, some cat’s-eye effect appears, but its not objectionable. When the highlights are nearer the point of focus, they can show a hint of the 11-blade aperture shape, but it’s not too distracting. Overall, the bokeh is well-suited for portrait work. I also enjoyed using the lens for environmental product photography, because the widest aperture helps the product standout from its surroundings.

Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE – Verdict

The Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE makes an impressive debut for the company’s Pro line of full-frame lenses. Its combination of sharp optics, wide aperture and dependable autofocusing makes it a highly capable tool for portrait photographers.

Despite its size and weight, the lens handles well and feels robust. With the exception of the single focus-hold button and no lock for the aperture ring, the controls are well thought out. There are some nice practical features like the aperture ring click switch and a USB-C port for powering the lens to enable firmware updates using Viltrox’s app on a smartphone. Its autofocus is quick, quiet and reliable, aided by excellent compatibility with Sony’s advanced focus tracking systems.

Viltrox 85mm F1.4 pro FE. Image Angela Nicholson

Most importantly, the image quality is very good, with crisp central sharpness even at f/1.4, minimal chromatic aberration and pleasing background blur. As with most lenses, there is some corner softness and vignetting wide open, but both are within acceptable limits, and while technically flaws, they can add to the appeal of the image.

Considering its price point of $598 / £569, this lens offers remarkable value. It doesn’t quite match the perfection of some more expensive rivals, but it comes surprisingly close. For photographers wanting a fast, reliable 85mm portrait lens without breaking the bank, it’s a very compelling option. I’m sure that Nikon and Canon camera users will be keeping their fingers crossed that Viltrox extends the range to include their mount.

The Viltrox 85mm F1.4 Pro FE has a separate aperture and focus ring. Image: Angela Nicholson

Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE – Full Specifications

Filter Diameter 77mm Lens Elements 15 Groups 11 Diaphragm Blades 11 Aperture f/1.4 – f/16 Min Focus 0.79m Length 108.5mm Diameter 84.5mm Weight 800g Lens Mount Sony FE Included Accessories Lens caps, lens hood, soft case

