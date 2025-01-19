As an outdoor freelance photographer based in the UK, I’ve always been drawn to the way nature tells its own stories through light, texture, and form. From sweeping landscapes to the raw beauty of wildlife, there’s something deeply captivating about being in the field, watching life unfold through my lens. Over the years, I’ve experimented with different equipment, constantly seeking the tools that best help me capture the fleeting moments that tell these stories. So when I was given the chance to test the Fujifilm XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR lens, I couldn’t resist.

Fujifilm XF 500mm F5.6 at a glance:

$2,999 / £2,899

Ultra-telephoto prime, 750mm equivalent view

For Fujifilm X system cameras

2.75mm minimum focus

255.5mm length

1,335g weight

Looking forward to its impressive reach, this lens promised to offer new creative possibilities for my work, particularly when it came to surf and wildlife photography. Given my usual focal length range of 14mm to 200mm, the 500mm lens was a significant leap for me.

But I was eager to see how it would perform in real-world conditions, especially on my next project capturing seals along the Norfolk coastline, surf during a storm, and I just so happened to pick up some intricate details of nature along the way.

In this article, I’ll share my experience using this lens over a focused two-week window, and how it fared in the field.

The Fujifilm XF 50Omm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR lens. Photo by Alessandro Volders

Pushing My Limits with a New Lens

My first thoughts were something like, ‘Wow, this is a big lens, will it fit in my bag ok? Will it be heavy to carry around?’ Firstly, yes, it’s big, at 255mm long, but actually wasn’t too big for my bag, and it’s not particularly heavy either, which made it easier to use than I had anticipated! That and the removable tripod foot actually made it super easy to carry around, too.

When I first took the Fujifilm XF 500mm lens into the field, I had one goal in mind: to push the limits of my photography. As a photographer with a deep love for nature, I often work in diverse environments. Whether it’s shooting the land or sea during storms, or trying to photograph moving wildlife and my plans for the seals in their natural habitat and surfers carving through the waves, I require equipment that can handle a greater reach and exceptional detail.

Fujifilm XF500mm on Fujifilm XT5. Image: Emily Endean

This lens, with its impressive 500mm focal length, would allow me to capture the finer details of my subjects, all while maintaining the ability to work quickly in unpredictable conditions.

For me, the real test would be how this lens handled both distance and detail. I’m accustomed to working with a much shorter focal length, so the idea of shooting subjects at such a great distance was quite exciting.

I had no idea how the autofocus system would cope with moving subjects, or how sharp the images would be when zoomed in on subjects that far away. Would the bokeh and background separation still be beautiful, and would the lens’s handling remain comfortable during long shoots out in the elements?

Sharpness and Precision

As I began working with the Fujifilm XF 500mm lens, I was immediately struck by its sharpness. It was incredible how well it captured the fine details of nature—whether I was photographing the textures of the sea as the surfers rode a wave, or the intricate whiskers on a seal’s face. The lens provided an extraordinary level of clarity, the images were crisp, with every strand of fur or ripple of water being captured in stunning detail.

A surfer cuts through the wave. Fujifilm X-T5, 1/500sec at f/6.4, ISO 1000. Image: Emily Endean

For wildlife photography, this lens offers a significant advantage. When shooting seals on the beach I was able to keep my distance while still filling the frame with sharp, high-resolution images, all without disturbing their natural environment.

This was really important to me, as the 500mm focal length allowed me to photograph these animals in a more respectful, non-invasive manner, which is always a priority in my approach to nature photography. I actually found the 500mm got me so close that I struggled with wider, environmental photographs, so I went more for the close up, individual portraits.

A cute seal pup portrait, while maintaining a good distance. Fujifilm X-T5, 1/250sec at f/6.4, ISO 500. Image: Emily Endean

Also, the lens handled the intricacies of surf photography just as well. Surfing presents a different set of challenges, especially when trying to capture the motion of the waves and the surfers’ actions in sharp focus.

The autofocus system on the Fujifilm XF 500mm lens was incredibly fast and precise, helping me lock onto the surfers as they sliced through the waves, even at a distance. This level of accuracy is a real game-changer when trying to photograph fast-moving subjects.

Riding the wave during Storm Darragh. Fujifilm X-T5, 1/500sec at f/6.4, ISO 1000. Image: Emily Endean

What stood out the most was the lens’s stabilization system. The Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) was a crucial asset, particularly as I was shooting fully hand-held. I found absolutely no need for a tripod at all. On some particularly windy days, I was shooting in difficult conditions, and I was surprised by how stable my shots were despite the challenges.

This stability made a noticeable difference in the quality of my images, especially in lower light situations, say where I was photographing the surf in the rain in the middle of a storm, where slower shutter speeds might have otherwise caused blur.

Lightweight, Weather-Resistant, and Quiet

One of the most surprising aspects of the Fujifilm XF 500mm F5.6 lens was its weight. As someone who spends long hours out with my gear on my back or in my hand, I often have to balance the desire for high-quality equipment with the need for something that won’t slow me down or strain my body. Most super-telephoto lenses are bulky and heavy, making them cumbersome for extended shoots.

Emily Endean with the Fujifilm XF 500mm

However, at 1335g, this lens is impressively lightweight for its size. I was able to carry it comfortably in my hand, either while walking around or standing in one spot shooting for several hours, making it far more portable than I expected.

The lens’s weather-resistant design was another standout feature for me. With some big swell coming, of course I wanted to shoot the surf during a storm! The lens’s robust build, combined with its weather sealing, gave me peace of mind. Knowing that I could continue shooting even in damp conditions without worrying about damage to the lens was invaluable.

A seal resting on the beach as the morning sun warms her up. Fujifilm X-T5, 1/250sec at f/7.1, ISO 320. Image: Emily Endean

As with all my photography gear, I want to be out in any weather and not have to stop taking photographs as the weather changes – as we know, with the unpredictable UK weather it can range from sunny spells to sudden downpours at any time!

Another key feature that enhanced my shooting experience was the smooth and whisper-quiet autofocus. I like to remain as unobtrusive as possible, especially when working with animals or in peaceful natural environments. The near-silent autofocus meant I could focus on my subjects without causing unnecessary disturbance, which I really enjoyed for capturing the essence of the moment without interrupting the natural flow of things.

Stunning Close-ups and Beautiful Bokeh

Aside from the lens’s sharpness and reach, another quality that stood out was its ability to produce beautiful bokeh. Working with a shallow depth of field, mostly at f/5.6, the smooth, creamy blur of the background adds an emotional depth to the images, helping the subjects stand out with a sense of intimacy and connection.

The intricacies of nature with bubbles on the shoreline. Fujifilm X-T5, 1/125sec at f/5.6, ISO 200. Image: Emily ndean

I found that when shooting the seals lounging on the beach, the quality of the bokeh and out-of-focus background, made each image feel more cinematic and dreamlike, especially in moments of great light. I did find myself accidentally moving the aperture ring on occasion, though, and suddenly realising I was shooting at f/8.

The contrast and colour reproduction were also exceptional and the clarity and richness in colour made my images come alive. The lens’s ability to separate the subject from the background was invaluable for creating dramatic, eye-catching compositions.

Summary: A Lens That Delivers

In conclusion, my experience with the Fujifilm XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR has been overwhelmingly positive. The lens’s impressive reach, sharpness, and lightweight design make it an excellent tool for a photographer like me, who often finds herself working in dynamic, unpredictable conditions. Whether capturing the majesty of wildlife, the drama of the surf, or the intimate details of nature, this lens delivered consistently stunning results.

A small slice of the moon taken before sunrise. Fujifilm X-T5, 1/125sec at f/7.1, ISO 640. Image: Emily Endean

What I found most exciting was the lens’s versatility—it wasn’t just for distant shots or wildlife. It excelled in a range of situations, from the finer details within the landscape to action shots, offering exceptional clarity, sharpness, and a smooth, pleasing bokeh. Its fast, accurate autofocus and weather-resistant build ensured I could work confidently in various conditions.

Ultimately, shooting with the Fujifilm XF 500mm lens has proven to be an invaluable experience, allowing me to expand my creative possibilities and push the boundaries of my work. It’s a lens that not only meets the demands of professional photography but also offers a unique experience in the field, enabling me to capture nature in all its beauty with remarkable precision. For photographers who require long focal lengths, stunning sharpness, and practicality, this lens offers an exceptional solution.

Emily Endean with the Fujifilm XF 500mm

Fujifilm XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR: Full specifications

Price £2899 Filter Diameter 95mm Lens Elements 21 Groups 14 Diaphragm blades 9, rounded Aperture f/5.6 – f/22 Minimum focus 2.75m Length 255.5mm Diameter 104.5mm Weight 1,335g Lens Mount Fujifilm X Included accessories Front and rear caps, hood, tripod foot

Related reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.