MPB and World Press Photo are hosting an evening of talks at the World Press exhibition in London with Fiona Shields, Head of Photography at The Guardian, award-winning photographer and Nat Geo Explorer Anastasia Taylor-Lind, and 2024 World Press Photo Contest Winner Aletheia Casey.

The Women in Photography event will take place on Thursday 16 May at the World Press exhibition in Unit 198 – 199 at Borough Yards, SE1 9AD from 6:30pm-9:00pm. Tickets for the Women in Photography event are only £5.

If you can’t make the event, but would like to attend the World Press Photo exhibition in London, it runs from 3 May – 27th May with tickets starting from £5. You can get 10% discount with this code MPB10.

