The Fujifilm X-S20’s ease of use and depth of features allow new and experienced photographers to maximise their creativity. As you’ll see it’s an extra versatile mirrorless camera that ticks lots of boxes.

The Fujifilm X-S20 has an impressive specification and feature set that cater to a wide range of users, from novices wanting to take their photography more seriously to more experienced photographers looking for a versatile camera to capture their travels or family life. It’s also a great choice for content creators and videographers who need a camera that’s quick and easy to use yet delivers excellent results. Let’s take a look at what it has to offer.

The Fujifilm X-S20 is packed with powerful features while being stylish and easy to hold

X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

Fujifilm’s X-Trans CMOS sensors are widely respected because their unique six-by-six arrangement of RGB colour filters minimises moiré effects, enabling better detail resolution than with a standard sensor. The X-S20 has the same 26.1MP backside-illuminated (BSI) X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor as the popular Fujifilm X-T4. Using a BSI sensor means that each photo site (aka pixel) receives more light than a pixel on a regular sensor, boosting image quality and reducing noise levels at high ISO settings.

Even at high ISO settings, noise is controlled very well in images from the X-S20.

In the X-S20, Fujifilm pairs the sensor with the X-Processor 5 for improved power efficiency and general performance enhancements. Significantly, it also enables the AI-based subject detection AF system.

Thanks to the X-Trans CMOS sensor, images from the X-S20 have plenty of detail.

AI-based autofocus

AI-based subject-detection autofocus is one of the must-haves for a camera in 2024, and the Fujifilm X-S20 has an advanced system that can detect a wide range of subjects, including animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, aeroplanes, trains, insects and drones. It means that you can concentrate on nailing the composition and timing of your shots while the camera ensures the subject is sharp. It’s a game-changer for photographers and videographers alike.

The Fujifilm X-S20 has excellent dynamic range which means you get great results in challenging conditions.

High end video features

There are some very high-end video features in the X-S20, but even the most experienced videographers sometimes want to keep things simple. For those occasions, and for novice videographers, the X-S20 has a dedicated ‘Vlog’ setting on its mode dial.

This makes it easy to record yourself in front of the camera by changing key settings with just the turn of a dial and gives quick access to useful features such as Face & Eye Detection, Product Priority mode, High-Speed Recording and Background Defocus Mode. Its a great way to ease yourself into video.

Powerful video features are easily accessed

And it’s well-worth shooting video with the Fujifilm X-S20 because its capable of producing superb high-resolution footage. It can shoot up to 6.2K video at 30p with 4:2:2 10-bit colour internally, 4K at 60p, and Full HD at a whopping 240fps.

This means you can capture stunningly detailed professional-grade videos, making it an ideal choice for videographers who demand top-notch quality. And if you want to capture action, you can slow it down dramatically for extra impact.

Those who want the very best video quality can record 12-bit Apple ProRes raw video at resolutions up to 6.2K at 29.97fps to an HDMI-connected Atomos recorder. Alternatively, the X-S20 can record Blackmagic Raw footage at up to 6.2K 29.97fps to a Blackmagic Design Video Assist 12G.

There are also 3.5mm ports for connecting an external microphone and headphones, allowing you to record and monitor high-quality audio with your videos.

Easy to use

The X-S20 is designed to be user-friendly, and as such, it has a mode dial on its top-plate to select the exposure mode, along with dual command wheels for changing the exposure settings. As well as the enthusiast’s favourite manual, aperture, priority, shutter priority and program exposure modes, there’s an ‘Auto’ setting that makes things easy when you’re learning about photography. It even sets the camera to detect and focus on the subject, and sets an appropriate Film Simulation Mode (more on those later).

There’s no need to worry about setting the correct exposure, the Multi metering (photometry) system does a great job of balancing the exposure across the frame. Helpfully, if Face/Eye Detection or Subject Detection is turned on, the exposure system prioritises the subject.

Although the X-S20 is light and compact (it weighs just 491g with a battery and memory card), it has a large grip that makes it comfortable to hold, even with larger lenses. It also features in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) to help you get sharp shots at slow shutter speeds. That all adds up to make the X-S20 perfect for on-the-go photography and videography.

Adding to the X-S20’s versatility, its 3-inch, 1.84-million-dot touchscreen is mounted on a vari-angle hinge that enables it to be flipped out and tilted up or down for easy viewing when you’re shooting in upright or horizontal orientation.

You can also flip the screen forward so it’s visible from in front of the camera – perfect for selfies, family group shots and vlogging. And of course, the touch control makes it easy to set the focus point and change settings in the Quick Menu.

An excellent 2.36-million-dot viewfinder joins the screen, and both give an accurate preview of the image or video you’re about to capture.

Film-simulation modes

Fujifilm’s Film Simulation Modes are based on the company’s film emulsions, drawing on the company’s widely respected colour science. These modes are generally regarded to enable Fujifilm X-series cameras to produce the best Jpeg colour available.

There are 19 Film Simulation Modes available on the X-S20. That includes Acros, which is popular for creating black and white images and can be combined with yellow, red or green filter effects.

With 19 Film Simulation modes on the X-S20, there’s a setting to suit every subject, whether that’s a spectacular landscape, a family portrait or a gritty urban cityscape. And, as the X-S20 is a mirrorless camera, you can assess the impact of each mode in the viewfinder or on the screen before you capture the shot or start recording video. The 19 film simulation modes are: Provia, Velvia, Astia, Classic Chrome, PRO Neg Hi, Pro Neg Std, Classic Neg, Nostalgic Neg, Eterna/Cinema, Eterna Bleach Bypass, Acros (+ Ye/R/G Filter), Black and White (+ Ye/R/G filter), and Sepia. In addition, there are options to add film grain effect, as well as Colour Chrome Effect and Colour Chrome Blue.

Extended battery life

The X-S20 uses the Fujifilm NP-W325 rechargeable Li-ion battery, which is the same battery high-capacity 2200 mAh battery that’s used in the X-T4 and X-T5. With the economy mode enabled, you can expect to capture up to 800 shots with the X-S20. Switching to normal mode reduces the number to a very respectable 750 shots. That’s plenty for a day out with your camera.

A camera is only as good as the lens you put on it, and there’s an excellent range of X-mount lenses available for the X-S20. It’s available body only, but it’s also sold as a kit with the XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens, which is perfect for smooth-zooming while shooting video, or the XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4 R LM OIS lens which is an excellent all-rounder.

Great lenses

Fujifilm offers an extensive array of high-quality X-mount prime lenses with focal lengths from 8mm to 200mm, and zoom lenses covering a total range of 8mm to 600m. Plus, there are 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters to give lenses even greater reach. It means that there’s a lens for every situation and subject, so one minute you can be shooting a wide-angle landscape and the next a portrait, before mounting a long telephoto lens to shoot sport or wildlife.

The X-S20 is a great camera for raising the quality of your travel images

Fujifilm X-S20: a camera for every occasion

As you have read, the Fujifilm X-S20 is a versatile camera that excels in both photography and videography. Its high-resolution video capabilities, AI-based autofocus and impressive image quality make it an ideal choice for content creators, videographers and photography enthusiasts looking to up their game. Its unique combination of features and Fujifilm’s reputation for quality make it a compelling option for those seeking a powerful and adaptable camera.

