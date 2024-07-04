In partnership with Skylum Luminar Neo

Water is often a key element in landscape photography but it can sometimes be challenging to get water looking its best, even if you use a polarising filter to reduce glare and boost detail in reflections.

Fortunately, Skylum Luminar Neo has a new Water Enhancer AI tool that makes everything a lot easier, as you can enhance dull-looking water at the editing stage with just a few clicks.

For today’s tutorial on Skylum Luminar Neo, photo-editing expert Rod Lawton reveals how to use both the Landscape AI and the Water Enhancer AI tools to make the colours, tones and textures really sing in this classic English village scene.

The split screen shows before and after – richer colours, deeper tones, more detail in the water, etc

Rod explains where to find the tools and how far to push the relevant sliders, and it’s all presented in a jargon-free way, to help you get the most from your landscape and other water-related images.

The Water Enhancer AI tool automatically masks water, so you can fine-tune its appearance

Watch Rod’s video on Skylum Luminar Neo’s Water Enhancer AI below

Tomorrow, Rod will explain how to make the most of Skylum Luminar Neo’s portrait-enhancement tools, so keep coming back for more great content.

