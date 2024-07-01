In partnership with Skylum Luminar Neo

There has never been a wider choice of photo-editing software, but Skylum Luminar Neo remains a firm favourite. Even before AI started popping up everywhere, Skylum was pushing the boundaries of what was possible with this new technology, and how it could enhance images.

From today through Friday, AP and Skylum have partnered for the first Luminar Neo photo-editing week. Over the next five days, photo-editing expert and AP regular contributor Rod Lawton will take you on a creative journey, from getting to grips with the interface to mastering more advanced techniques.

So because it’s Monday, let’s start at the beginning. In his first tutorial, Rod presents an introductory guide to the Skylum Luminar Neo interface, showing how to find and use all the key functions.

The Catalogue system makes it easy to find your images

Skylum Luminar Neo basics

As Rod explains, Luminar uses a catalogue tab to help you add the images you want to work on. Then he explains how to use the Preset and Edit tab to start enhancing the picture – Presets in particular are quick and easy. The Edit panel, however, enables more in-depth editing, with tools organised into categories.

With Rod’s introductory video guide, you will be up to speed with Skylum Luminar Neo in no time

Enhance and Sky are particularly interesting, with Enhance using AI to quickly improve an image. The Sky filter enables you to replace the sky completely. Meanwhile, Color lets you boost the saturation, while filters can also be combined for dramatic effects.

Ho-hum pictures can be easily transformed…

…into something much more eye-catching!

All the adjustments are non-destructive and are saved in the Catalogue rather than irrevocably changing the original image, which gives you maximum flexibility and peace of mind.

See Rod’s full Skylum Luminar Neo introductory video below

Tomorrow, Rod will explain how to make the most of the powerful AI adjustments and enhancements in Skylum Luminar Neo. Keep coming back for more great guides!

For more information about the keenly priced packages available for Skylum Luminar Neo and other programs, see here.