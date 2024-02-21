The new Voigtlander 50mm F1 Nokton Aspherical lens for Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras is now available to order for £1,349 including VAT (around $1,700).

This lens has a minimum focusing distance of 0.45m, 12 aperture blades which allow photographers to capture smooth out-of-focus areas and point light sources, as well as a metal lens hood that may be mounted in reverse. The lens’s aperture is controlled by a mechanical ring on the lens. Notably, the aperture ring has a click-switching mechanism that allows the aperture to be used without clicks when shooting video.

The Voigtlander 50mm F1 lens for Sony E-Mount can be ordered from the robertwhite website.

Voigtlander 50mm F1 for Sony E-Mount specs:

Focal Length: 50mm

50mm Aperture Range: f1.0 – f16

f1.0 – f16 Elements/Groups: 9 / 7

9 / 7 Angle of View: 48°

48° Focusing Range: 0.45m – ∞

0.45m – ∞ Lens Type: Standard

Standard Lens Coverage: Full Frame / 35mm

Full Frame / 35mm Lens Focus Mechanism: Manual

Manual Thread Size: 67mm

67mm Compatible Lens Hood: Included

Included Colour: Black

Black Dimensions: 79.3 x 69.3 mm

79.3 x 69.3 mm Weight: 590g

