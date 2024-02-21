The new Voigtlander 50mm F1 Nokton Aspherical lens for Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras is now available to order for £1,349 including VAT (around $1,700).
This lens has a minimum focusing distance of 0.45m, 12 aperture blades which allow photographers to capture smooth out-of-focus areas and point light sources, as well as a metal lens hood that may be mounted in reverse. The lens’s aperture is controlled by a mechanical ring on the lens. Notably, the aperture ring has a click-switching mechanism that allows the aperture to be used without clicks when shooting video.
The Voigtlander 50mm F1 lens for Sony E-Mount can be ordered from the robertwhite website.
Voigtlander 50mm F1 for Sony E-Mount specs:
- Focal Length: 50mm
- Aperture Range: f1.0 – f16
- Elements/Groups: 9 / 7
- Angle of View: 48°
- Focusing Range: 0.45m – ∞
- Lens Type: Standard
- Lens Coverage: Full Frame / 35mm
- Lens Focus Mechanism: Manual
- Thread Size: 67mm
- Compatible Lens Hood: Included
- Colour: Black
- Dimensions: 79.3 x 69.3 mm
- Weight: 590g
