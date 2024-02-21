The new Voigtlander 50mm F1 Nokton Aspherical lens for Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras is now available to order for £1,349 including VAT (around $1,700).

This lens has a minimum focusing distance of 0.45m, 12 aperture blades which allow photographers to capture smooth out-of-focus areas and point light sources, as well as a metal lens hood that may be mounted in reverse. The lens’s aperture is controlled by a mechanical ring on the lens. Notably, the aperture ring has a click-switching mechanism that allows the aperture to be used without clicks when shooting video.

The Voigtlander 50mm F1 lens for Sony E-Mount can be ordered from the robertwhite website.

Voigtlander 50mm F1 for Sony E-Mount specs:

  • Focal Length: 50mm
  • Aperture Range: f1.0 – f16
  • Elements/Groups: 9 / 7
  • Angle of View: 48°
  • Focusing Range: 0.45m – ∞
  • Lens Type: Standard
  • Lens Coverage: Full Frame / 35mm
  • Lens Focus Mechanism: Manual
  • Thread Size: 67mm
  • Compatible Lens Hood: Included
  • Colour: Black
  • Dimensions: 79.3 x 69.3 mm
  • Weight: 590g

