Alongside the new OM-3 camera, OM System has also announced updated versions of some older Olympus lenses. Both the OM System M.Zuiko Digital 17mm F1.8 II and the OM System M.Zuiko Digital 25mm F1.8 II are small, lightweight primes that offer full-frame equivalent focal lengths of 34mm and 50mm, respectively. They use the same optical designs as their predecessors but come with other updates and improvements.

OM System 17mm F1.8 II at a glance:

£479

46mm filter thread

25cm minimum focus

112g

Micro Four Thirds mount for Olympus / OM System and Panasonic G-system cameras

Both lenses share a new external design, with dust and splash-proof metal barrels to match the firm’s philosophy of making small, tough kit for outdoor photography. They share a 46mm filter thread and employ the same LH-49B lens hood, which now comes in the box as standard.

Compared to the older Olympus model, the 17mm F1.8 II does without a push-pull manual focus ring, replaced by resolutely conventional control instead.

OM System 25mm F1.8 II at a glance:

£379

46mm filter thread

25cm minimum focus

156g

Micro Four Thirds mount

The OM System 17mm F1.8 II is set to cost £479, which is about £80 more than the current model’s street price. Meanwhile, the OM System 25mm F1.8 II will be priced at £399 rather than £379.

Both lenses include weather-sealed construction. Image credit: OM System/Amateur Photographer

OM System M.Zuiko Digital 17mm F1.8 II full specifications

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm f1.8 II on the OM System OM-3. Image credit: OM System

Price £479 Filter Diameter 46mm Lens Elements 9 (1 DSA lens, 1 HR lens, 2 aspherical lenses( Groups 6 Diaphragm blades 7 (circular aperture diaphragm) Aperture f/1.8 – f/22 Minimum focus 0.25m Length 37.6mm Diameter 57.6mm Weight 112g Lens Mount Micro Four Thirds Included accessories Caps, LH-49B Hood

OM System M.Zuiko Digital 25mm F1.8 II full specifications

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 25mm F1.8 II on the OM System OM-3. Image credit: OM System

Price £399 Filter Diameter 46mm Lens Elements 9 (2 aspherical lenses) Groups 7 Diaphragm blades 7 (circular aperture diaphragm) Aperture f/1.8 – f/22 Minimum focus 0.25m Length 42mm Diameter 59.4mm Weight 156g Lens Mount Micro Four Thirds Included accessories Caps, LH-49B Hood

