Alongside the new OM-3 camera, OM System has also announced updated versions of some older Olympus lenses. Both the OM System M.Zuiko Digital 17mm F1.8 II and the OM System M.Zuiko Digital 25mm F1.8 II are small, lightweight primes that offer full-frame equivalent focal lengths of 34mm and 50mm, respectively. They use the same optical designs as their predecessors but come with other updates and improvements.

OM System 17mm F1.8 II at a glance:

  • £479
  • 46mm filter thread
  • 25cm minimum focus
  • 112g
  • Micro Four Thirds mount for Olympus / OM System and Panasonic G-system cameras

Both lenses share a new external design, with dust and splash-proof metal barrels to match the firm’s philosophy of making small, tough kit for outdoor photography. They share a 46mm filter thread and employ the same LH-49B lens hood, which now comes in the box as standard.

Compared to the older Olympus model, the 17mm F1.8 II does without a push-pull manual focus ring, replaced by resolutely conventional control instead.

OM System 25mm F1.8 II at a glance:

  • £379
  • 46mm filter thread
  • 25cm minimum focus
  • 156g
  • Micro Four Thirds mount

The OM System 17mm F1.8 II is set to cost £479, which is about £80 more than the current model’s street price. Meanwhile, the OM System 25mm F1.8 II will be priced at £399 rather than £379.

OM System 17mm F1.8 II and 25mm f1.8 II lenses weathersealing
Both lenses include weather-sealed construction. Image credit: OM System/Amateur Photographer

OM System M.Zuiko Digital 17mm F1.8 II full specifications

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm f1.8 II on the OM System OM-3
OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm f1.8 II on the OM System OM-3. Image credit: OM System
Price£479
Filter Diameter46mm
Lens Elements9 (1 DSA lens, 1 HR lens, 2  aspherical lenses(
Groups6
Diaphragm blades7 (circular aperture diaphragm)
Aperturef/1.8 – f/22
Minimum focus0.25m
Length37.6mm
Diameter57.6mm
Weight112g
Lens MountMicro Four Thirds
Included accessoriesCaps, LH-49B Hood

OM System M.Zuiko Digital 25mm F1.8 II full specifications

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 25mm F1.8 II on the OM System OM-3. Image credit: OM System
OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 25mm F1.8 II on the OM System OM-3. Image credit: OM System
Price£399
Filter Diameter46mm
Lens Elements9 (2 aspherical lenses)
Groups7
Diaphragm blades7 (circular aperture diaphragm)
Aperturef/1.8 – f/22
Minimum focus0.25m
Length42mm
Diameter59.4mm
Weight156g
Lens MountMicro Four Thirds
Included accessoriesCaps, LH-49B Hood

