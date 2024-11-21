Buying a mirrorless camera with beefy video as well as stills capabilities makes sense, as even if you don’t shoot much video now it’s something you might ‘grow’ into – so long as you don’t pay over the odds.

The risk of that has fallen significantly with the highly capable Panasonic Lumix GH6 being cut to £1,299 for the start of Black Friday week, AND you get a versatile 12-60 mm F3.5-5.6 lens.

While this Micro Four Thirds camera was clearly designed with video creators in mind, it holds its own when capturing stills as well. Being Micro Four Thirds, you can also take advantage of a wide range of sharp and reasonably priced lenses, too.

Panasonic Lumix GH6

If anyone tells you Micro Four Thirds is no longer relevant in this age of full frame, tell them they are talking out of their hat!

In our original review of the Panasonic GH6, we sang its praises: ‘If you want a hybrid camera with genuine cine camera capabilities and functionality, this camera is tough to beat within its price bracket. With the GH6, Panasonic has created another category-redefining camera.’ So snap this up and get shooting.

Panasonic GH6 key features

25.2-million pixel Micro Four Thirds sensor

ISO 50-25,600 (extended)

3.68m-dot electronic viewfinder

1.84m-dot tilt and free-angle touchscreen

100MP High Resolution Mode

5-axis in-body stabilisation

Up to 5.7K 60fps video recording

CF Express and SD card slots

USB-C 3.1 Power Delivery

Full-size HDMI

