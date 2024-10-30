Canon has revealed three new hybrid lenses in its professional L-series that are designed for both stills and video shooting. The Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM Z is a companion to the Canon RF 24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z that appeared at the end of 2023, with exactly the same dimensions and barrel design. Meanwhile the Canon RF 24mm F1.4L VCM and the Canon RF 50mm F1.4L VCM form a set with the Canon RF 35mm F1.4L VCM, again sharing the same size and physical design.

Like those two existing hybrid lenses, these new ones have a clickless aperture ring at the back of the barrel that provides smooth aperture adjustment for video recording. Canon has, however, somehow got itself into a strange situation where the aperture ring can only be used for stills shooting on the most recent EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II models. On other cameras, the aperture ring only works in video mode.

Hopefully we’ll see firmware updates to fix this anomaly, at least on the firm’s other high-end models like the EOS R6 Mark II.

Other shared features among the three new Canon hybrid lenses include a clicked lens control dial and an 11-blade aperture for smooth bokeh. They all boast weather-sealed construction, plus a fluorine coating on the front element to repel water and grease. All include lens-function buttons – one on the primes, and two on the zoom.

Looking at the RF 70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM Z in more detail, this employs an internal zoom design, with a short 70° zoom ring rotation for rapid operation. Unlike the original Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM, it’s compatible with the firm’s RF 1.4x and 2x Extenders. It also works with the same bolt-on PZ-E2 and PZ-E2B power zoom adapters as its 24-105mm f/2.8 stablemate.

Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM Z product shot gallery

Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM Z on the EOS R5 Mark II. Credit: Andy Westlake Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM Z showing control switches. Credit: Andy Westlake Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM Z with 1.4x Extender on the EOS R5 Mark II. Credit: Andy Westlake Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM Z on the EOS R5 Mark II with the PZ-E2 powerzoom adapter. Credit: Andy Westlake Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM Z compared to 24-105mm F2.8. Credit: Andy Westlake Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM Z compared to original RF 70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM. Credit: Andy Westlake

The 70-200mm Z lens features both focus breathing suppression and an electronic parfocal design. In other words, the angle of view doesn’t change with focusing, and the focus distance doesn’t change with zooming.

Unusually, the Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM Z will come in both a white finish, like other L-series telephotos, and black, with the latter providing a more discreet option for filmmakers. It’s due to go on sale on 14th November for £3499.99.

Canon RF F1.4 VCM hybrid primes

Turning our attention to the Canon RF 24mm F1.4L VCM and RF 50mm F1.4 VCM, these aim to provide premium optics at a relatively affordable size and price. While they’re the same size as the 35mm f/1.4, at 99.3cm long and 76.5mm in diameter, they differ a little in terms of weight.

Where the 35mm weighs 555g, the 24mm is a touch lighter at 515g, while the 50mm is 580g. However, Canon says they should still all be interchangeable when using a gimbal, with minimal need for rebalancing. It seems very likely Canon will make more lenses of the same size and design in this series; for example 20mm and 85mm optics (if not necessarily f/1.4).

Canon RF 24mm F1.4 L VCM and RF 50mm F1.4 L VCM product shot gallery

Canon RF 24mm F1.4 L VCM and Canon RF 50mm F1.4 L VCM. Credit: Andy Westlake Canon RF F1.4 L VCM primes family: 24mm, 35mm, 50mm. Credit: Andy Westlake

One quirk is that because all three lenses use the same housing, their hoods are freely interchangeable. This means that if you own more than one of the lenses, it’ll be easy to mix up the hoods and risk vignetting, especially with the 35mm hood on the 24mm. Unfortunately the hoods only have an obscure product code printed on them in grey, so they’re not immediately straightforward to identify.

The Canon RF 24mm F1.4L VCM and Canon RF 50mm F1.4L VCM are both due in the shops in December, for £1679.99 and £1539.99 respectively.

Full specifications

Canon RF 24mm F1.4L VCM Canon RF 50mm F1.4L VCM Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM Z Price £1679.99 £1539.99 £3449.99 Filter Diameter 67mm 67mm 82mm Lens Elements 15 14 18 Groups 11 11 15 Diaphragm blades 11 11 11 Aperture f/1.4 – f/16 f/1.4 – f/16 f/2.8 – f/22 Minimum focus 24cm 40cm 46-68cm Length 99.3mm 99.3mm 199cm Diameter 76.5mm 76.5mm 88.5mm Weight 515g 580g 1115g (white), 1110g (black) Lens Mount Canon RF Canon RF Canon RF Included accessories Caps, hood Caps, hood Caps, hood, tripod mount

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

From Canon:

Bringing worlds together: Canon adds three RF lenses to its EOS R system, expanding its hybrid range even further for video and stills creators

London, UK, 30th October 2024 – Canon today announces three important new additions to its RF series of hybrid lenses; which join an ever-growing range of L-series primes and zooms for the EOS R system. The RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM Z, RF 50mm F1.4L VCM and RF 24mm F1.4L VCM lenses are part of a new range of hybrid optics that offer essential video features such as a smooth operation iris ring with an 11-bladed circular aperture, fast and effective low light performance as well as advanced optics and minimal focus breathing – features that satisfy the demands of both photographers and videographers. Canon’s pioneering RF lens mount has made this hybrid lens technology possible and reflects the changing needs of the professional as the demand for a lens without compromise drives them to step into both worlds.

Agile, practical, and with a zoom range that professionals count on, the RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM Z is ideal for sport, wildlife, news and hybrid shooting where that extra flexibility and reach is important. It offers professionals critical filmmaking features such as electronic parfocal performance and focus breathing suppression, plus servo zoom via optional Power Zoom Adapters, a built-in 5.5-stop Optical Image Stabiliser1 and dedicated Iris Ring2 for smooth aperture control. The lens is compatible with Canon’s optional RF extenders, too, and for smooth zooming the optional Power Zoom Adapters – PZ-E2 or PZ-E2B – can be used by hand or remotely via Canon’s Camera Connect / EOS Utility applications, Browser Remote function or over IP using Canon’s XC Protocol with compatible cameras. The PZ-E2B’s 20-pin interface also supports Canon’s Zoom Servo Grip for more comfortable control as well as Zoom/Focus demands for more studio-based applications.

The RF 50mm F1.4L VCM offers a very useful focal length and delivers exceptional sharpness and outstanding image quality, along with a pleasingly natural angle-of-view, close to that of the human eye, making it perfect for low light portraits, reportage or weddings and event videos with a cinematic look. It is also 40 percent lighter than the RF 50mm F1.2L USM, which will satisfy creators looking for a fast aperture prime with lightweight handling.

The RF 24mm F1.4L VCM,which is around 20 percent lighter than its EF predecessor, offers a wide focal length making it great for landscapes, architecture and interiors, plus environmental portraits, filmmaking and video interviews where showing the subject in context is important. The two primes are the same size and shape as the rest of the hybrid prime range, making them more convenient to use for video rigging.

The RF 50mm F1.4L VCM andRF 24mm F1.4L VCM are the same size as the other hybrid prime lens in the range – the RF 35mm F1.4L VCM – and both offer a fast f/1.4 aperture, which is a great advantage in low light, and with a Nano USM and Voice Coil Motor3 the lenses excel with exceptionally fast autofocus and near-silent operation. They are also capable of working in challenging conditions, too, thanks to an L-series design4 housing high-quality glass elements and a water-resistant rubber on the mount. A fluorine coating on the lens’ first surface prevents dirt sticking to the front elements while a dedicated Lens Control Ring, Iris Ring and customisable Lens Function Button bring advanced levels of personalised control.

Designed to reflect and satisfy the converging videos and stills market, all three of these new hybrid lenses – with their video features such as Iris Ring2, minimal focus breathing and smooth focus – deliver new levels of creative control, with stunning image quality.

Key features of the Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM Z

Essential focal length range with a wide f/2.8 aperture throughout, for a wide variety of shooting scenarios

Excellent image quality and weather sealing provide added durability – alongside sharp high-contrast images thanks to two Super UD lenses, one UD lens, three aspherical lenses plus ASC and Super Spectra coatings

Professional electronic parfocal focus capability and focus breathing suppression maintains a consistent field-of-view when shooting movies

Internal zoom operation means the barrel length is constant, which is better for rigging, weather resistance, and has a smoother operation

Smooth iris ring operation has 32 steps between stops (no clicks) and a lock release switch for the ‘Auto’ position

11-blade circular aperture offers great artistic control of bokeh and highlights

Choice of white heat-resistant coating or standard black

Weight 1115g (white), 1110g (black) excluding tripod mount

Measurements 88.5mm (w) x 199mm (L)

Key features of the Canon RF 50mm F1.4L VCM

Natural 50mm focal length with a fast f/1.4 aperture is ideal for shooting portraits and videos in low light and video with creative depth-of-field control

Superb image quality thanks to two aspheric lens elements and a UD lens, plus Super Spectra and ASC coatings for excellent sharpness and contrast.

L-series weather-sealing for professional durability in challenging conditions

Smooth iris ring operation has 32 steps between stops (no clicks) and a lock release switch for the ‘Auto’ position

11-blade circular aperture offers great artistic control of bokeh and highlights

VCM and Nano USM motors provide smooth, fast and quiet autofocus

Custom button and control ring make it easy for customisation and control over camera settings

Weight 580g

Measurements: Approx. 76.5x 99.3 mm

Key features of the Canon RF 24mm F1.4L VCM

Wide 24mm focal length with a fast f/1.4 aperture is ideal for shooting interiors and landscapes in low light and video with creative depth-of-field control

Excellent image quality is assured thanks to two UD lenses and one aspheric lens, plus Super Spectra, SWC and ASC coatings for superb sharpness and contrast. L-series weather-sealing offers professional durability in challenging conditions

Smooth iris ring operation has 32 steps between stops (no clicks) and a lock release switch for the ‘Auto’ position

11-blade circular aperture offers strong artistic control of bokeh and highlights

VCM and Nano USM motors deliver smooth, fast and quiet autofocus

Custom button and control ring make it easy for customisation and control over camera settings

Rear filter holder on back of the lens brings even greater creative control

Weight 515 g

Measurements: Approx. 76.5x 99.3 mm

1 CIPA-2024 standard: At lens centre 5.5-stops, in the yaw/pitch directions at a focal length of 200 mm using an EOS R8.

2 Iris ring is inactive for controlling aperture in still photo shooting when using the lens with EOS R system cameras released before May 2024.

3 Important: the Voice Coil Motor (VCM) emits a low-level magnetic field. While generally safe to use, we advise consulting your doctor if you have a pacemaker or any other medical device to address any concerns.4 Although the lens features dust- and water-resistant construction, this cannot completely prevent dust or water droplets from entering the lens.