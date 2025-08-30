Our emerging photographer series aims to shed a light on up-and-coming talent. Photographers are offered a platform to share their work with a wider audience through the AP channels, with the scope of furthering their careers. We also get an insight into their inspirations, the camera gear used and future aspirations, as well as the journey taken into photography – which doesn’t have to be the most traditional route!

Si Jubb and Ethan Parker, who won our Emerging Photographer of the Year award at this year’s AP Awards, recently spoke at our Festival of Photography: Documentary event. Previous emerging photographer award winners include Aliz Kovacs-Zoldi and Tariq Sadu. We’ll regularly be sharing the work of photographers on our website and social media – and even in the magazine – so if you are an someone who has recently started their photography journey or are a student/graduate, share your work with us at ap.ed@kelsey.co.uk

Harry Williams speaks with Peter Dench for this week’s feature.

Image: Harry Williams

When and why did you start taking photographs?

My first interest in photography came over a decade ago, snapping pictures on my iPod Touch. In 2015, I got my first real camera — a Sony HX50 point-and-shoot — and fell in love with the process. Growing up in rural Cornwall, surrounded by nature and wildlife, there was always something to photograph. I drifted away from it in my teens, but after upgrading to a Nikon D3300 I picked it up again with more passion than ever. I’ve never thought of myself as artistic — I can’t draw at all — but photography became the outlet where I could let creativity flow.

Which genre do you work mostly in?

Wildlife photography, almost exclusively. I occasionally try landscapes, but 99% of my time is spent with wildlife.

What draws you to wildlife?

Living in the countryside gave me easy access to wildlife. The thrill of searching for hours and finally spotting an animal is addictive. Spending one-on-one moments with these creatures, observing their behaviours up close, is special — and capturing those behaviours in still images feels like a real achievement.

Tell us about your photographic training.

I’m entirely self-taught. I learned from photography magazines, online videos, and lots of practice.

Image: Harry Williams Image: Harry Williams Image: Harry Williams Image: Harry Williams

Biggest obstacle?

Myself. I’ve always been critical of my own work. That drive to improve is useful, but it can also be paralysing. I even stopped shooting for a couple of years, thinking I’d never make it. Eventually, I realised enjoyment mattered most, and that brought me back.

Biggest influences?

Morten Hilmer for his compositions, and Rachel Bigsby for her focus on natural artistry. Rachel’s use of light and colour inspired me to bring a fresh approach to my own images.

What equipment do you use?

Since August 2024 I’ve been using a Nikon D500 with a Nikkor 200–500mm lens — ideal for wildlife. I keep kit minimal and shoot handheld, though I may add a monopod soon.

Image: Harry Williams

Dream kit?

A Nikon Z8 or Z9 with a Nikkor Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S. I’ve never used mirrorless or full-frame, so it would be fascinating to see what’s possible.

Career highlight so far?

Having my photos published in a magazine for the first time was huge — a childhood dream realised. A personal highlight was a trip to Bempton earlier this year, photographing gannets, puffins and razorbills in stunning weather.

Hopes for the future?

To make wildlife photography my full-time career. It’s not easy, but I want to spend my life chasing that moment when you just know you’ve taken an image to be proud of.

Image: Harry Williams

Dream assignment?

Photographing in the Arctic — polar bears, arctic foxes, snowy owls. The snow and cold would be a challenge, but a thrilling one.

Advice for aspiring photographers?

Don’t stress about finding your “style” right away. It will develop naturally over time. Shoot what you enjoy, even if it doesn’t seem to fit a particular style — enjoyment should always come first.

Image: Harry Williams

