As we have often discussed, you shouldn’t feel pressured to invest in a mirrorless camera if you want to enjoy the many benefits of a full-frame sensor. The big makers have ceased releasing new DSLRs, apart from Pentax, so there are some great deals to be had.

You can save even more money if you buy ‘renewed’ or second-hand, as can be seen with this great deal on the Canon EOS 5D Mark III from Amazon. The camera is is manufacturer refurbished, according to Amazon, so it shows limited or no wear.

In a recent opinion piece, Peter Travers, the former editor of the Canon-only magazine PhotoPlus, described the Canon EOS 5D Mark III as a ‘masterpiece of professional camera engineering.’ And he knows what he’s talking about. You can now snap up this modern classic for just $775!

It’s not only Peter who likes the camera, as we also gave it a high score in our original review (though you only get Full HD video recording, not 4k). You can put the money you are saving with this deal to get some more high-quality EF lenses too.

Canon EOS 5D Mark III.

Canon EOS 5D Mark III key features

22.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO100 – ISO25,600 (expandable to 102,400)

61-point AF system

6fps continuous shooting

Full HD video recording

