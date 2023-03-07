Looking for the ultimate in shooting flexibility? We’ve put together a complete guide to the best EF-mount zoom lenses for Canon DSLRs.

With the best EF-mount zoom lenses, you and your Canon DSLR can be prepared for any eventuality. A zoom lens is fantastic for shooting situations when you don’t know what to expect. Rather than being restricted to the single perspective of a prime lens, or having to dive frantically into your bag to swap between them, having a single zoom lets you react in seconds to a scene as it unfolds. Zoom lenses have a reputation for being inferior to primes, but let’s put it this way – there’s a reason so many professional photographers stick religiously to a 70-200mm f/2.8

This also means there are many more cost-effective options open to you if you’re willing to shop on the second-hand market. After all, the professional lenses of a few years ago are the bargain lenses of 2023, and you can pick up fantastic zooms that pro photographers have been using within the past few years at a fraction of the cost – particularly now so many have migrated to mirrorless and Canon’s EOS R system. In this guide to the best EF-mount zoom lenses for Canon DSLRs, we’ve included a mix of lenses you can buy new, and some that offer tremendous value on the second-hand market.

Our picks are based on the experience of our technical review team, who have tested a huge number of Canon EF-mount zoom lenses over the years. If you’re looking for a camera as well as a lens, we have a useful guide to the best Canon DSLRs you can buy, all of which will work well with the lenses we’ve listed here. Alternatively, if you’re feeling like getting stuck into some cutting-edge tech, check out our run-down of the best Canon mirrorless cameras too.

How to choose an EF-mount zoom lens

When choosing a zoom lens, you’ll need to consider first what type of Canon DSLR camera you’ve got.

If it’s one with a full-frame sensor, such as the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, or the Canon EOS 5Ds and 5Ds R models, then the focal length will be the same as is written on the lens.

However, if you’re shooting with an APS-C camera, such as the Canon EOS 7D Mark II, Canon EOS 1300D or the Canon EOS 760D, then you need to take into account the ‘crop factor’. This refers to how the smaller sensor size affects the effective focal length of the lens. With Canon cameras, this crop factor equates to 1.6x the length written on the lens. That means, for example, the equivalent focal length of the standard 18-55mm kit lens supplied with many entry-level APS-C format cameras will actually give you a 28-88mm equivalent focal range.

This stuff can be tricky to get your head around, so see our guide to APS-C versus full-frame if you need a more detailed explainer.

What type of zoom?

Next, think about what kind of zoom lens you want. For this article, we have separated the options into standard and telephoto zoom lenses.

Standard zooms are great as ‘everyday’ options, giving you a range from wide-angle to short telephoto, and are useful for a wide range of situations.

On the other hand, telephoto lenses are great for sports, action, or wildlife – basically for any subject where you can’t get particularly close to the subject.

So, without further ado, here are our picks for the current best EF-mount zoom lenses for Canon DSLRs…

Best standard EF-mount zoom lenses for Canon DSLRs

First up, we’re covering all the best EF-mount zoom lenses that cover a standard focal range. When we say ‘standard’, we’re generally referring to a focal range between about 35mm and 75mm, with a bit of wiggle-room on either side. A standard focal length provides a very naturalistic perspective – 50mm, the ur-example of a standard lens, gives about the same field of view as a human eye.

As such, standard lenses are hugely useful for reportage and documentary photography – essentially any genre where you want your subject to look as it is. A standard zoom gives you a little play within this framework, allowing you close in or back out a little as the situation requires. Here are our favourite standard zoom lenses for Canon EF-mount DSLRs.

Canon EF-S 17-55mm f/2.8 IS USM

At a glance:

For: APS-C

Equivalent focal length: 27.2-88mm

Street price: $879 / £859

At first glance, the Canon EF-S 17-55mm f/2.8 IS USM may sound a bit like a standard kit lens but look closer and it reveals itself to be something much more interesting. It’s an APS-C lens for Canon’s EF-S DSLRs, meaning the 17-55mm nominal focal length effectively translates to 27.2-88mm. This, combined with the constant f/2.8 aperture running right the way through the focal range, means this lens functions as a budget equivalent of a 24-70mm f/2.8, one of the most popular lens formats among professional photographers and photojournalists.

Is it as sharp as one of those lenses? Of course not – the best ones routinely run up price tags well into the thousands. But it is a highly capable lens for the price, and balances well on a smaller Canon APS-C DSLR. The stabilisation system is decently effective, allowing you to use shutter speeds up to 3 stops slower hand-held without causing image blur due to camera shake. This is one of the most generally useful lenses around for Canon’s APS-C DSLRs, and any owner of such a camera should seriously consider making room for it it in their kit bag.

Pros:

Good budget equivalent of a professional standard

Effective stabilisation system

Constant f/2.8 aperture

Cons:

Barrel not fully metal

Hood and pouch not included

Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC

At a glance:

For: APS-C

Equivalent focal length: 28.8mm-56mm

Street price: $699 / £687

Normally one of the first things sacrificed to give a lens some zoom capability is the maximum aperture, which is why the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC is such a breath of fresh air. Designed for APS-C Canon DSLRs, it manages a constant aperture of f/1.8 right the way through its zoom range, meaning you aren’t restricted to a wide-angle perspective once the light gets low.

The Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC weighs 810g, which while not exactly light, is much less heavy than you would expect a lens with an f/1.8 constant aperture to be. In performance it generally meets and exceeds the standard you’d expect for a lens at this price, delivering pretty premium sharpness even when used to the full extent of that f/1.8 aperture. It’s not the broadest zoom in the world, even in the realm of standard lenses, but it makes for a solid general-purpose street and documentary shooter with its equivalent 28.8mm-56mm range.

Pros:

Handy f/1.8 aperture

Do-everything focal range

Very sharp even wide open

Cons:

APS-C only

Restrictive zoom range

Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM

At a glance:

For: Full-frame

Street price: $1,299 / £1,389

Falling within Canon’s professional ‘L’ series of lenses, the 24-105mm gives you a lot of flexibility in one package. It’s a great ‘walk around’ lens for full-frame cameras, as well as being useful for professionals shooting subjects such as wedding and events. At the wide-angle end of the lens, you have a focal length suitable for landscapes and so on, while at the 105mm end, portraits, still life and more is within reach.

On the downside, the maximum constant aperture of f/4 is not perfectly suited to low-light photography, however, the IS (image stabilisation) does help. Still, if you mainly shoot in good light and want the added reach that the 105mm gives you, it might be a better choice than Canon’s other standard telephoto option. In our review we found a lot to praise about this lens, especially the effective stabilisation system. It’s not a huge sharpness upgrade over previous versions, but it does deliver superior images.

Pros:

Better reach than most standard zooms

Good vignetting control

Effective stabilisation

Cons:

f/4 is restrictive

Still quite costly

Read our Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM Review

Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM

At a glance:

For: Full-frame

Street price: $1,899 / £1,999

Here we have the best compromise for full-frame shooters when it comes to flexibility of focal length and wide aperture. Canon also has a 24-70mm f/4 lens, which is available for less than half the price of the f/2.8 version, which is something to consider if you don’t often shoot in low light. The 24-70mm f/2.8 L II USM is favoured by professionals and enthusiasts alike, giving you a great option for landscapes, portraits and subjects in between.

Pros:

Superb image quality

Useful standard focal range

Cons:

Pro-level price tag

Best telephoto EF-mount zoom lenses for Canon DSLRs

A telephoto zoom is the ideal way to tackle a broad range of difficult subjects that don’t let you get too close. Most commonly favoured by those who shoot wildlife or sports photography, telephoto lenses tend to be big, unwieldy and expensive, but allow you to capture images it simply isn’t possible to get any other way. While professional wildlife photographers will favour prime lenses for their unmatched image quality, don’t count out zooms, as many still offer outstanding sharpness. Here are our favourite telephoto zooms for Canon EF-mount.

Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM S

At a glance:

For: Full-frame

Street price: $1,089 / £849

It’s hard to argue with a zoom range this expansive – and the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM S delivers the goods in terms of imaging performance as well. We took it out for a motorsports-shooting field test, accompanied by a stalwart Canon EOS 5D Mark III DSLR, and found it to deliver spectacular images, with a capable AF system that nailed the shot time and again. It’s a big lens, with an zoom mechanism that demands quite a bit of the user to physically operate – a by-product of having to manipulate an optical construction of 24 elements in 16 groups.

This is an outdoors lens, and Sigma has borne that in mind when putting it together. The construction is hardy, and the big front element is well-protected with oil-repellent coatings – you can attach 105mm thread filters to protect it if you want, though these do come at a pretty price. And one thing you’ll also probably want is one of the best monopods, as believe us, this is not a light lens.

Pros:

Fantastically optimised for sports

Tough and dirt-resistant

Autofocus does well

Cons:

Very heavy

Requires accessories to work at its best

Read our Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM S field test

Sigma 50-100mm f/1.8 DC HSM A

At a glance:

For: APS-C

Equivalent focal length: 80-160mm

Street price: $999 / £949

This lens is from Sigma’s superb ‘Art’ lens category. That means you get super-fine image quality from this APS-C telephoto lens, which covers a range of classic focal lengths in one package. What’s more, you get a super wide aperture – which, again, is very unusual for a zoom lens, especially a telephoto zoom. It’s quite a big lens, but it certainly takes up less room in your bag than three equivalent prime lenses. In our review, we found a lot to like about this clever lens, included the 9-bladed aperture that makes for silky-smooth bokeh. In our exacting optical tests, the lens performed very well indeed.

Pros:

Excellent image quality for the price

Useful f/1.8 aperture

Optimised for APS-C

Cons:

On the hefty side

And a little front-heavy

Read our Sigma 50-100mm f/1.8 DC HSM | A Review

Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III

At a glance:

For: Full-frame

Street price: $2,099/ £2,099

The latest generation of Canon’s workhorse 70-200mm lens, the Mark III version is extensively weather-sealed for outdoor use. Its front and rear elements are fluorine-coated to repel dust and be easy to clean, and internally, the construction uses fluorite and UD optics. This ensures exactly the level of sharpness and detail that Canon-using pros have come to expect. Elsewhere, you get a 3.5-stop image stabiliser, a ring-type USM motor for quick and silent autofocusing, and of course, that constant f/2.8 aperture running right through the zoom range. Built to exacting professional standards, this is a lens that is made for many years’ use. Buy and be confident.

Pros:

Comprehensively featured

Built to last

Excellent image quality

Cons:

Has held its price

Canon EF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM

At a glance:

For: Full-frame

Street price: $1,499 / £1,619

If you can’t quite stretch to the high asking price of the 70-200mm f/2.8L lens, there is another alternative. The 70-200mm f/4 still falls into Canon’s “professional” L-series of lenses, but as a trade-off you get a narrower maximum aperture. An aperture of f/4 is still wide enough for many subjects, though super low light shooting might present a bit of a struggle.

Pros:

Cheaper than professional version

Stabilisation included

Cons:

Not as strong in low light

Tamron SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2

At a glance:

For: Full-frame

Street price: $1,199 / £1,199

Using a third-party lens is a great way to save money when compared to Canon’s proprietary optics. It doesn’t have to mean compromising on image quality either, as this second generation lens from Tamron has proved. Here we’ve got a 4-stop, three-mode image stabilisation (IS) system, which helps to deliver excellent image quality. You get a constant maximum aperture of f/2.8 throughout the zoom range, which makes it great for low-light shooting, too. In our review, we were very impressed with how well this lens performs at its price, and having weather sealing built-in makes it an extra-tempting package.

Pros:

Impressive stabilisation system

Constant f/2.8 aperture

Weather sealed

Cons:

A little soft at the wide end

Zoom ring not that smooth

Read our Tamron SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 Review

Canon EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM

At a glance:

For: Full-frame

Price: $599 / £599

With the EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM, Canon has made a significant and much-needed update to its mid-range ‘telezoom’. Most importantly, it has vastly improved the autofocus compared to the previous version, and up-rated the image stabilisation too. This means that it will deliver more ‘keepers’, either when shooting moving subjects, or hand-held in marginal light. This, in turn, means you can get the most from the lens’ very decent optics. It also offers good value for money, however, if you want a lens hood, this is an optional extra.

Pros:

Excellent autofocus

Improved stabilisation

Cheap for a telezoom

Cons:

Lens hood not included

f/4 will be restrictive for some

Read our Canon EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM Review

Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary

At a glance:

For: Full-frame

Street price: $799 / £699

This zoom gives you a long focal length which makes it great for far-off subjects, such as sports, action and wildlife. The wider angle also makes it suitable for weddings, events and some portraits. With optical image stabilisation, a nine-bladed diaphragm, a large rubberised zoom ring and zoom lock that engages at 100mm, it comes with all the features you’d look for in a high-quality tele zoom. It offers a strong optical performance across a good telephoto range at a comparatively affordable price.

Pros:

Useful zoom range

Very good value for money

Lighter than many comparable lenses

Cons:

No tripod collar

Not weather sealed

Are there any other EF or EF-S compatible best zoom lenses that you swear by? Let us know!

AP readers share their favourite lenses