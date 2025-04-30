Recently we revealed how the Nikon D850 full-frame DSLR has fallen in price, and you can also get a great deal on a used Canon EOS 5D Mark III with a quality EF 24-105mm f/4 L lens.

Yes, it’s a relatively old camera, coming out in 2012, but the Canon EOS 5D Mark III still has many virtues, including an upgraded 61 point AF system, not to mention that 22.3MP full-frame sensor.

While it’s dwarfed by the resolution of more modern full-frame cameras, this will be more than enough for most photographers unless you need to print really big. Note also that the Canon EOS 5D Mark III only records Full HD video, rather than 4k, but again, not a deal breaker for many photographers.

At this price, with a decent lens thrown in, you are getting a lot of camera for just over a grand. It would work well as a back-up camera too, especially if you already have Canon EF lenses.

Canon EOS 5D Mark III – (AP)

Canon EOS 5D Mark III key features

22.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO100 – ISO25,600 (expandable to 102,400)

61-point AF system

6fps continuous shooting

Full HD video recording

