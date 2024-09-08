The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is a very impressive mirrorless all-rounder and a great choice for Canon DSLR owners looking to step up and say sayonara to those flapping mirrors. You can now get this very likeable camera with a neat accessory pack from Adorama in the US

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II does pretty much everything you ask for it, delivering superb design and handling, rapid continuous shooting, highly effective subject-detection autofocus, impressive image quality in JPEG and raw and to top it off, an excellent viewfinder and fully articulated screen.

While the choice of RF lenses from Canon is still somewhat limited, it is getting wider by the year, and you can also make use of a massive range of Canon EF lenses via an adaptor. The EOS R6 Mark II is also a superlative low-light performer, with a wide ISO range: furthermore, it comes with outstanding in-body image stabilisation, which is now rated for up to 8 stops shake correction.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II in use. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Many of Canon’s RF lenses are optically stabilised, too, with the in-lens and in-body systems working together to keep your shots as sharp as possible, whatever the conditions.

As our original five star review concluded, the EOS R6 Mark II is ‘a superb all-rounder that handles well, and its updates and modern features perform incredibly well, too.’

Canon EOS R6 Mark II key features

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-102,400 (standard)

Up to 40fps shooting

4K 60p video recording

3.69m-dot, 0.76x OLED EVF

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle screen

While the price of the EOS R6 Mark II doesn’t tend to fluctuate widely, Adorama in the US is offering it with a dual smart charger for extended shooting sessions, a roomy 128GB Lexar SD card, a memory card reader and a rather natty shoulder bag. That is quite a bundle for $1999.

