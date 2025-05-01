Sponsored

Leading Android smartphone maker TECNO Mobile has launched its Shot On CAMON Contest 2025. This is an annual international competition for users of the TECNO Camon range, which recently saw the launch of the Camon 40 series of phones.

The headline feature of the Canon 40 series, which was announced at MWC in Barcelona back in March, is the company’s new FlashSnap technology, which is designed to enable fast captures and to freeze moments in time, going beyond what is usually possible with a smartphone.



There are three categories in the Shot On CAMON Contest 2025 competition, which is open from May 1st to September 30th. In addition to the global exposure that the winning images will receive, there are $37,000 worth of cash prizes up for grabs, as well as a chance to win a Photo Tour to London, hosted by Amateur Photographer.

Competition categories

Snap Every Pulse: From natural wonders to bustling cities, this category invites participants to capture moments that reflect the rhythm of life – whether through dynamic scenes in nature and wildlife, street culture, or the energy of modern cities.

Snap All Fleeting Bonds: This category seeks images that focus on the emotional depth of human connections. So, entrants are invited to submit images that capture the warmth between family, friends, and, of course, pets.

Snap Any Motion: Meanwhile, this category is all about capturing dynamic movement, whether in everyday life or high-energy sports. The challenge is to convey the thrill of motion in your own visual language, and this is now a lot easier with TECNO’s Camon 40 phones!

The CAMON 40 series

As the company’s flagship AI smartphone, the CAMON 40 Series harnesses AI to deliver a seamless experience, from quick snapshots to more considered and creative photography.

Its innovative One-Tap FlashSnap Mode combines a high-speed shutter with the BestMoment AI algorithm, enabling users to capture clear and stable dynamic scenes in the moment, however fast-paced the environment.

Important entry requirements

All entries must feature a visible TECNO watermark and be original content. Duplicate submissions will be disqualified. Complete contest rules and submission guidelines can be found by visiting the official TECNO website and social platforms.

You can enter images via the dedicated portal on the website, on Instagram using the #ShotOnCAMON and #TECNOCAMON40Series hashtags, or by emailing high-resolution versions to shotoncamon@tecno-mobile.com

Great prizes on offer

One overall winner will be awarded the grand prize of $10,000 and the honorary title of ‘TECNO Photography Master.’ Each of the three category winners will also be awarded a Gold Prize ($5,000), Silver Prize ($3,000), and Bronze Prize ($1,000).

Furthermore, all winning participants stand a chance to join an exclusive Photography Tour in London, which again is organised in conjunction with Amateur Photographer.

Last year’s overall winner was Kyaw Kyaw Winn, for this stunning image, Colourful Evening and Childhood

‘Last year’s winners earned a London trip, where we witnessed the creation of many breathtaking and inspiring works,” said AP editor, Nigel Atherton.

‘Now, we are thrilled to see TECNO bringing professional-level snapshot capabilities to every smartphone user through the CAMON 40 Series, unlocking boundless creative potential. We look forward to seeing this year’s outstanding snapshot entries from around the world.’

AP Editor Nigel Atherton (right) with a winning participant during last year’s London photo walk

In addition, there is a TECNO Friend Prize awarded to the top 10 Instagram Reels creators, who will all receive CAMON 40 Premier 5G smartphones.

Global exposure for the winners

Winning images from the Shot On CAMON Contest 2025 competition will also be showcased in global media exhibitions, the TECNO annual photo book, and across TECNO’s official platforms. TECNO will also host offline snapshot challenges from June to August at flagship stores in key markets across the world.

For more details and contest rules, please visit shotoncamon.com or follow @tecnomobile on Instagram.