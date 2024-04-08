Chinese mobile phone producer Tecno has launched its Camon 30 series smartphones, including the Camon 30, Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Pro 5G. The Camon 30 Pro 5G notably comes with a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a high f/1.88 aperture.

From Tecno:

Las Vegas, Dubai, Abuja, Manila, Bogota, Nairobi, New Delhi, Ankara, Riyadh, April 2, 2024 –

Innovative technology brand TECNO today unveiled the CAMON 30 Pro 5G, CAMON 30 5G and CAMON 30 models of its newest CAMON 30 Series, delivering an extremely powerful flagship imaging experience in its price bracket, elevating the joy of video and image-making to new heights. The flagship model, CAMON 30 Premier 5G, is set to launch later in April. Building on TECNO’s design philosophy for the CAMON range, the CAMON 30 Series empowers modern users to take a leading role in life through professional-level imaging and exquisite, stylish design.

The exceptional CAMON 30 Pro 5G brings the night to life with a powerful 1/1.56” sensor Sony IMX890 50MP OIS Main Camera. With a 50MP Eye-tracking Autofocus Front Camera and pioneering AI-powered functions like Social Turbo, AIGC Portrait and more, the Series re-imagines selfies, group shots and video calling. In a nod to beloved classic camera design, the CAMON 30 Series sports an iconic Classic Side-axis Camera Design that will make every user feel like a pro photographer. The Series offers commanding performance with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G chip, up to a huge 512GB+24GB memory and a powerful 70W Ultra Charge 5000mAh battery.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the new CAMON 30 Series, a testament to TECNO’s unwavering dedication to delivering state-of-the-art technologies for our valued users,” said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. “Incorporating flagship imaging technologies and advanced AI functions, the new Series reflects the bold strides TECNO is taking to explore new possibilities while pushing for more premium experiences.”

A Flagship Imaging Experience for Day and Night

With standout hardware and state-of-the-art AI functions, the CAMON 30 Series helps users photograph people and places in stunning detail and in any light. The CAMON 30 Pro 5G is equipped with a Sony IMX890 50MP OIS Main Camera with an ultra-sensitive 1/1.56” sensor for super-sensitive nighttime portraits. As well as the large sensor, a 1.0μm pixel size, F/1.88 aperture, OIS optical anti-shake and industry-leading pixel fusion technology mean users won’t miss a detail in the day, and can capture all the drama in the dark. The model also features a 114° 50MP Anti-Distortion Wide-Angle & Macro Lens for shooting everything from giant glaciers to tiny snowflakes. This lens has a Macro Mode that keeps subjects in focus from as close as 2.5cm, while edge distortion is minimized to as low as 1.6% and images remain clear even when 10x magnified. CAMON 30 5G and CAMON 30 also empower users to capture the magic of the night thanks to a 50MP OIS Steady Night Portrait main camera with optical image stabilization for ultra-steady shots.

Helping users to shoot flawless group shots and superbly detailed selfies, the CAMON 30 Pro 5G, CAMON 30 5G and CAMON 30 all feature an exceptional 50MP Eye-tracking Autofocus Front Camera. The lens boasts advanced eye tracking and a focusing speed within 100 milliseconds to keep everything in focus. Meanwhile, this lens lets CAMON 30 Pro 5G users elevate their vlogging in immaculate 4K60fps resolution.

As a pioneer of AI, the CAMON 30 Series brings users a fresh perspective on imaging. With Social Turbo, TECNO is the first brand to open up new ways of video gameplay in third-party apps for more interactive and engaging video calling. The new function lets users enjoy voice changing, video background changing, video beauty functions, Tmoji avatars and fill lighting for dark environments, so anyone can quickly disguise a messy room or look their best for surprise incoming calls.

Besides Social Turbo, the Series provides users with a handy AI Erase function for rescuing perfect shots that are ruined by wandering strangers – with people and objects erased. The Series is also TECNO’s first to feature groundbreaking Universal Tone, the most advanced AI-powered multi-skin tone imaging technology. Using AI algorithms based on unbiased data, it ensures that all users are truly reflected in every shot. Finally, CAMON 30 Pro 5G also features the industry’s first built-in AIGC Portrait function, removing the hassle of third-party apps to let users invent creative personalized portraits for on-trend, fashionable and fun social media avatars.

Cutting-edge, Stylish Design Inspired by the Classics

The CAMON 30 Series’ iconic design will make every user feel like a fashion-forward professional photographer. With the soul of a classic camera design modernized in a sleek smartphone, the CAMON 30 Series’ Classic Side-axis Camera Design blends classic flair with contemporary aesthetic taste for stylish consumers. The Series features an elegant, intelligent Action Dot that adds a touch of retro spirit while also acting as an indicator for video recording, voice assistant wake-up alerts, charging status alerts, infrared remote status and more.

Featuring the industry-first suede Tech-Art Leather, the CAMON 30 Series is TECNO’s latest device to showcase groundbreaking advanced materials. The back panel incorporates advanced suede material with a glossy marble texture, giving the device a sublime appearance. TECNO’s Nature Flow texture technology adds a luxurious feel, while the Lotus Leaf Biomimetic Skin takes inspiration from nature with a hydrophobic coating that causes water droplets to cluster and prevent soaking.

The Series is also streamlined and lightweight, ensuring using it is functional and comfortable to use as well as fashionable. The CAMON 30 Pro 5G measures just 7.7mm in thickness and weighs just 189g (slightly different weight for glass and leather versions). CAMON 30 5G and CAMON 30 are similarly sleek, while the Series also has around a 94% ultimate screen-to-body ratio.

The CAMON 30 Series comes in a wide range of appealing colors, including Alps Snowy Silver, Iceland Basaltic Dark, Uyuni Salt White, Emerald Lake Green and Sahara Sand Brown.

Exceptional Audiovisuals for Impactful Entertainment

CAMON 30 Series users are in for a sense sensation with upgraded audiovisual features for gaming, videos and music. While the CAMON 30 Pro 5G features a captivating 6.78” 144Hz AMOLED screen, the entire Series is equipped with the incredible Dolby Atmos for the first time in CAMON’s history. With Dolby Atmos, music is fuller and more balanced, dialogue is crisper in videos, and gaming is optimized with a wider soundfield and clearer bass. Also boasting a Stereo Dual Speaker, the CAMON 30 Series delivers enticingly immersive audio that puts users at the heart of the action in their favorite movies or games.

Whether its answering calls on rainy days or replying to messages after hand washing, the CAMON 30 Series’ Wet Hand Touch technology allows users to continue easily operating the device even with wet hands. The Series is also IP54 resistant to protect from water splashes and dust.

More Power, Fewer Worries with A Mighty Battery

The CAMON 30 Series delivers premium power for imaging adventures and unforgettable gameplay with a tantalizing trio of performance highlights. First, the CAMON 30 Pro 5G is equipped with the outstanding MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G chip. The TSMC 4nm chip provides flagship performance, Imagiq 785 image processing, exceptional efficiency and enhanced battery life. Meanwhile, the CAMON 30 5G and CAMON 30 are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 5G and Helio G99 Ultimate Octa-Core chips respectively. Second, the CAMON 30 Series offers a huge memory of up to 512GB+24GB (12GB Extended RAM). And third, the Series offers advanced 9-layer gaming-grade cooling for high-octane gaming (excluding CAMON 30).

Finally, with a massive 5000mAh battery, CAMON 30 Series users can enjoy up to a fantastic 6.46 hours of gaming, 33.81 hours of calling, or 9.34 hours of video viewing on just one charge. For long-term peace of mind, the battery has a long lifespan of at least 1600 charge cycles, and it will maintain over 80% of its effective capacity after four years. Users who are always on the go will also benefit from the CAMON 30 Series’ 70W Ultra Charge, capable of charging the device from 0% to 50% in just 16 minutes for a powerful battery boost in a flash.

Availability

The CAMON 30 Series officially debuted during TECNO’s showcase at MWC Barcelona 2024. CAMON 30 Pro 5G, CAMON 30 5G and CAMON 30 will be on sale from early April, with Africa as its first launch market. The Series will gradually become available across many of TECNO’s 70+ global markets. Pricing will vary according to individual markets and will be announced at the time of release in each market.

