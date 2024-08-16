The Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize 2024 shortlist has been announced. The prestigious portrait photography competition showcases talented amateur and young photographers as well as established professionals. The winner will be announced on 12 November 2024.

The four shortlisted photographers are Adam Ferguson, Jesse Navarre Vos, Tjitske Sluis and Steph Wilson. Along with monetary prizes for first, second, and third place, a commission of £8,000 will be awarded to one of the shortlisted photographers.

Australian photographer Adam Ferguson‘s three shortlisted portraits are part of a series made over a ten-year period depicting the impact of globalisation and climate change, as well as Australia’s colonial legacy.

Mom, I’ll follow you still, from the series I’ll Come Following You, 2023. Photo: Jesse Navarre Vos.

With his portrait of his grandmother (also his legal guardian and mother) as she stands in a lift at a care facility, South African photographer Jesse Navarre Vos‘s is the next name in the shortlist. Vos said he felt she was ‘distant, going somewhere that I couldn’t follow’ and that propping the lift door open with a cushion in the photo, he sustained the connection.

Dutch photographer Tjitske Sluis‘s tender portrait of her sleeping mother is part of a series documenting her mother during the final stages of her life. Sluis’s camera became an important coping device during this period of grief and disorientation while her mother found a tension-relieving humour in being photographed as they created the series together.

Mom by Tjitske Sluis from the series Out of Love, Out of Necessity, 2023. Photo: Tjitske Sluis.

British fashion and editorial photographer Steph Wilson takes the final slot in the shortlist with a portrait from an ongoing project seeking to document the unconventional and imperfect examples of motherhood.

