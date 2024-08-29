Along with Sigma, Tamron has become a major independent lens maker in Japan, and the company has now announced the availability of its 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD telephoto zoom for full-frame Nikon Z mount.

The Nikon Z-version of the lens will go onsale September 19th and will add to the choice of longer third-party lenses for Nikon users. A Sony E-mount version of this lens has been available for nearly two years.

Tamron 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD: key features at a glance

50-400mm standard to telephoto range

F/4.5-6.3 – f/22-32 aperture

24 lens elements in 18 groups

25cm minimum focus distance (wide)

183.4mm / 258mm extended length, 88.5mm diameter, 1155g weight (40.7oz)

Drip-proof weather-sealing

67mm filter thread



In our review of the Sony E-mount version lens, we sang its praises – ‘if you could take just one lens with you, and wanted some telephoto reach, then this lens could be one of the most versatile, whilst also offering impressive image quality.’

Tamron added: ‘presenting compactness that pairs well with Nikon Z mount full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Tamron 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 VC is an ultra-telephoto zoom lens that covers from the 50mm standard focal length up to 400mm ultra telephoto. This is Tamron’s challenge to the standard 100-400mm.’

The new lens goes onsale for £1249 and retailers are accepting pre-orders now. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Z-mount lenses for Nikon.