Tamron has announced the Tamron 50-300mm F4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD for Sony E-mount full frame mirrorless cameras. This 6x telephoto zoom lens starts at 50mm on the wide end for ‘added versatility’.

The Tamron 50-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD lens for Sony E-mount will be launched on 27 June and will be priced at $799/£819.99/€919.99.

Tamron 50-300mm F4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD for Sony E-mount Key features:

Focal length: 50-300mm

50-300mm Maximum aperture: F4.5-6.3

F4.5-6.3 Angle of view (diagonal) : 46°48′- 8°15′ (for full-frame mirrorless format)

: 46°48′- 8°15′ (for full-frame mirrorless format) Optical construction: 19 elements in 14 groups

19 elements in 14 groups Minimum object distance: 0.22m / 8.7in (WIDE), 0.9m / 35.4in (TELE)

0.22m / 8.7in (WIDE), 0.9m / 35.4in (TELE) Maximum magnification ratio: 1:2 (WIDE), 1:3.1 (TELE)

1:2 (WIDE), 1:3.1 (TELE) Length*: 150mm / 5.9in

150mm / 5.9in Weight: 665g / 23.5oz

665g / 23.5oz Minimum aperture: F22-32

F22-32 Standard accessory: Flower-shaped hood, Front cap, Rear cap

* Length is the distance from the front end of the lens to the lens mount face.

