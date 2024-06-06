Tamron has announced the Tamron 50-300mm F4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD for Sony E-mount full frame mirrorless cameras. This 6x telephoto zoom lens starts at 50mm on the wide end for ‘added versatility’.
The Tamron 50-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD lens for Sony E-mount will be launched on 27 June and will be priced at $799/£819.99/€919.99.
Tamron 50-300mm F4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD for Sony E-mount Key features:
- Focal length: 50-300mm
- Maximum aperture: F4.5-6.3
- Angle of view (diagonal): 46°48′- 8°15′ (for full-frame mirrorless format)
- Optical construction: 19 elements in 14 groups
- Minimum object distance: 0.22m / 8.7in (WIDE), 0.9m / 35.4in (TELE)
- Maximum magnification ratio: 1:2 (WIDE), 1:3.1 (TELE)
- Length*: 150mm / 5.9in
- Weight: 665g / 23.5oz
- Minimum aperture: F22-32
- Standard accessory: Flower-shaped hood, Front cap, Rear cap
* Length is the distance from the front end of the lens to the lens mount face.
Related content:
Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.