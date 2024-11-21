The DSLR might be on its last legs, depending on your perspective, but a lot of photographers don’t care. While lacking the latest whizz-bang tech, DSLRs are good value compared to mirrorless, even when bought new.

A good example is the light yet bad weather-defying Pentax KF DSLR, which has now fallen in price to a very reasonable £629 as Black Friday Week builds up steam.

Pentax is now a DSLR hold-out in a mirrorless world, and only time will tell whether this was a good decision, but the brand still has many fans. There is very wide choice of quality, affordable lenses and DSLR optical viewfinders still appeal for their brightness and clarity.

The Pentax KF is easy to use and good for travel, as it continues to work in temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C). It’s an ‘extension’ of the well-regarded Pentax K-70, which we praised for its effective and versatile in-body stabilisation system in our original review. The Pentax KF is a good back-up camera for this money, too.

Pentax KF key features

24.24MP CMOS APS-C sensor

Dustproof, weather-resistant body

Clear-view optical viewfinder

Vari-angle LCD monitor

Shake-reduction system with Pixel Shift Resolution System

Hybrid AF system for operation during Live View shooting

Autofocus system with the SAFOX X module

