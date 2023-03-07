Audley Jarvis and the AP team head to the used photo gear markets to hunt down the best second-hand DSLR lenses to buy in 2023.

The best second-hand DSLR lenses enable you to upgrade your camera system without spending a fortune. New DSLR lenses may be a rare thing these days, but these systems have been around a long time, and there are decades-worth of fantastic lenses available on the second-hand market. Many can be picked up for a fraction of what you would have originally paid for them on release. It’s just a matter of finding the good ones.

We’ve done that work for you, and collated our results in this comprehensive buying guide that includes a huge selection of lenses. We’ve got optics for all the major DSLR systems, including Canon, Nikon, Pentax and even Sony’s A-mount. We’ve also made sure to include lenses for every photographic discipline, from landscape to street to wildlife and everything else. So you’ll find zooms, prime, wide-angles, telephotos, macros and more. Side note: if you already have your system picked out and want options for a specific mount, our guides to the best Canon EF lenses and the best Nikon F lenses may come in handy.

First though, if you haven’t bought used photo gear before, it pays to do your research and have an idea where to look. So let’s quickly take a look at where to find the best second-hand DSLR lenses, and run through some tips on how to pick them out…

How to buy the best second-hand DSLR lenses

Buying via a camera specialist is a great idea, as long as you stick with a reputable firm. Here is our recommended list of companies we would buy second-hand from:

While these are not exhaustive lists, you should be very careful and research customer reviews for any business before giving them your money. Don’t assume a business is on the up-and-up just because they have a professional-looking website!

The advantages of buying used gear from a camera specialist include the fact that they will check it over before listing it, giving you some peace of mind that it’s in working order. They will also generally offer a warranty on their used products, normally around 3-6 months, though some may offer longer. You can usually extend this, albeit for a fee. Check what kind of warranty you’re getting before you buy.

Bear in mind (and this goes for all second-hand shopping) that specialist retailers will list items in varying conditions. At the highest prices, you should expect lenses in excellent or near-mint conditions, but some will also be sold much cheaper because they are damaged or defective. Some may not even work at all – it’s quite common for camera tinkerers and enthusiasts to buy non-working lenses and strip them for parts, but you probably aren’t looking for that. Check the condition of a lens before buying – if it’s listed for an incredibly cheap price, there’s probably a reason!

Buying privately

You may decide to buy privately. If so, check over the lens in person before handing over any money. Minor cosmetic scratches and dings aren’t an issue, but serious dents to the front filter holder, excessive wear to the mount or damage to the front or rear elements should all be cause for concern. Has the lens been fitted with a protective filter? Do the rings turn as they should? Are there any signs of fungus or haze inside? Take a camera to take some test photos if possible. The seller may not be deliberately trying to rip you off – if the lens wasn’t originally theirs, they just may not have known how to store it correctly.

Buying online – via eBay and others

Looking for the best second-hand DSLR lenses online via eBay and similar sites can be risky, but is also a chance to nab yourself a bargain. Take any sensible precautionary steps you can think of – checking the seller’s ratings from previous buyers is a good start. Prepare a list of questions to ask, and check over the photos provided. You can always ask for more, and any seller should be happy to oblige. Steer clear of sellers that use generic product images rather than their own photos; this is a big red flag. Read the description to get an idea of the lens’ condition – most sellers are very up front about defects. If the description of the lens is vague and doesn’t give you a good sense of its condition, you should probably avoid that listing.

Check out our rundown of the best second-hand cameras and if you’re looking for a complete setup with camera and lens, we have a useful guide to the best second-hand camera setups for under £1,000/$1,000.

Our picks of the best second-hand DSLR lenses:

Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 USM

At a glance:

Mounts Canon EF

Minimum focus distance 85cm

85cm Weight 425g

425g Filter thread 58mm

58mm Guide price $380-450 / £170-240

For quite some time, Canon offered two 85mm primes for EF mount: the professional-grade EF 85mm f/1.2L (£1,730) and the more affordable EF 85mm f/1.8 USM. In 2017, these were joined by the 85mm f/1.4L IS USM (£1,380), which brought image stabilisation to the table. While the EF 85mm f/1.8 USM lacks the ‘L’ designation of its more expensive peers, it remains a fantastically capable lens that produces dreamy bokeh, making it especially well suited to portraiture.

Originally released in 1992, the EF 85mm f/1.8 can still be purchased new for around £415, but it’s possible to source a well-looked after second-hand model for around half this price. While some users have noted that the 85mm f/1.8 can lack a bit of sharpness in the centre of the frame when used wide open, stopping down to f/2 or f/2.8 quickly fixes this.

Pros:

Excellent bokeh quality

Perfect portraiture length

Excellent value

Cons:

Lacking sharpness wide open

No modern features (e.g. stabilisation)

Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM

At a glance:

Mounts Canon EF

Minimum focus distance 45cm

45cm Weight 670g

670g Filter thread 77mm

77mm Guide price $550-640 / £300-400

Released in 2005 and designed for use with full-frame DSLRs, the EF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM has since been succeeded by an IS II version that came out in 2016. The main advantage of the newer zoom is that it benefits from more up-to-date image stabilisation technology. In terms of image quality, though, there is little to choose from between the two; the newer version is slightly sharper at the telephoto end and also produces images with slightly less distortion and vignetting. In everyday real-world use, however, the differences are minimal, with the original 24-105mm f/4L remaining a highly versatile lens that’s capable of pin-sharp results at all focal lengths. Better still, good second-hand examples of the original 24-105mm f/4L IS are available for less than half the price of the newer version, netting you a tidy saving of around £600.

Pros:

Excellent sharpness

Delivers throughout focal range

Big savings compared to successor

Cons:

No stabilisation

Newer version controls vignetting better

Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS USM

At a glance:

Mounts Canon EF

Minimum focus distance 180cm

180cm Weight 1,380g

1,380g Filter thread 77mm

77mm Guide price $730-830 / £500-650

Introduced in 1998 the Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS USM established itself as a staple lens for professional wildlife and sports photographers thanks to its combination of optical excellence and tank-like build quality. In 2016 Canon released its successor: the EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM. While the newer zoom brings an all-new optical design and numerous upgrades to the table, they come at around a £1,400 premium.

If that’s too much for your wallet to bear, then rest assured that the original 100-400mm is more than capable a performer. Constructed from 17 elements in 14 groups, the design includes the use of fluorite and Super UD-glass elements for greater control over chromatic aberrations, and while the lens’s built-in IS technology is a little dated compared to modern examples, it still offers up to two stops of shutter speed compensation. Externally, the lens features a push-pull zoom control with friction adjustment, and is partially weather sealed. For Canon users looking for a longer telephoto zoom on a budget the 100-400mm is hard to beat.

Pros:

Solidly built

Excellent image quality

Great handling

Cons:

Only partially weather-sealed

Limited stabilisation system

Nikon Micro-Nikkor AF-S 105mm f/2.8G VR IF ED

At a glance:

Mounts Nikon F

Minimum focus distance 31.4cm

31.4cm Weight 750g

750g Filter thread 62mm

62mm Guide price $600-670 / £350-420

Released in 2006 and still available to buy new for around £849, the 105mm f/2.8 G VR IF-ED is a medium telephoto prime lens designed for macro enthusiasts. To this end it can be used to capture super-sharp life-sized images when set to its minimum focus distance of 31cm. Nikon’s own Vibration Reduction image stabilisation technology enables the lens to compensate for up to four stops of shutter speed at distances of three metres or more. Optically constructed from 14 elements in 12 groups, the lens benefits from an extra low-dispersion (ED) element to combat chromatic aberrations along with Nikon’s Nano Crystal coating to reduce flare.

While the 105mm f/2.8 G VR IF-ED is primarily offered as a macro lens, it’s also a useful portrait lens when mounted on a full-frame camera. If you’re a Nikon user looking to get into macro photography on a budget then seeking out a decent second-hand example will not only secure you a great lens, but also save you a lot of money in the process.

Pros:

Controls well for aberrations

Close focuses at short distances

Doubles up as a portrait lens

Cons:

Newer lenses focus even closer

On the heavy side

Nikon Nikkor AF-S 16-85mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR DX

At a glance:

Mounts Nikon F (DX)

Minimum focus distance 38cm

38cm Weight 485g

485g Filter thread 67mm

67mm Guide price $200-240 / £100-180

Released in 2008, the 18-85mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR AF-S DX is a standard zoom for everyday use that offers the 35mm focal length equivalent of 24-127.5mm when mounted on a Nikon APS-C DSLR. This gives it a bit of extra wideangle spread over the standard 18-55mm kit zooms, as well as quite a bit of extra telephoto reach for more faraway subjects.

Internally, the lens is constructed from 17 elements in 11 groups, including two ED glass elements and three aspherical elements. In terms of features, the lens employs a Silent Wave motor for fast, accurate and super-quiet focusing, while Nikon’s second-generation VR image stabilisation technology provides up to four stops of shutter speed compensation. A decent 16-85mm second-hand example can be picked up for less than £200, making it an ideal upgrade for those who find their 18-55mm kit zoom a bit restrictive.

It’s also worth keeping an eye out for the slightly brighter Nikon Nikkor AF-S 16-80mm f/2.8-4.0E ED VR lens, although expect prices to be higher.

Pros:

Price has come way down

Focusing fast and accurate

High-quality glass optics

Cons:

APS-C only

Max aperture a little restrictive

Nikon Nikkor AF-S 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G ED VR

At a glance:

Mounts Nikon F

Minimum focus distance 175cm

175cm Weight 1,570g

1,570g Filter thread 77mm

77mm Guide price $1000-2000 / £550-650

Released in 2013 the AF-S 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G ED VR updates Nikon’s original 80-400mm zoom that came out in 2001. Designed primarily for use with full-frame DSLRs, the 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G ED VR benefits from numerous improvements over the old zoom, most notably a Silent Wave motor that greatly speeds up focus performance (a notable bugbear of the original 80-400mm) while providing instant manual override. Nikon’s VR technology is also on hand, providing up to four stops of shutter speed compensation for handheld shooting at slower shutter speeds.

Internally, the lens is constructed from 20 elements in 12 groups including one Super ED and four ED glass elements, along with Nikon’s anti-flare Nano Crystal coating. Externally, there are separate controls for MF/AF mode, VR on/off, VR mode (Normal/Active), a focus limiter (Full or infinity-8m), and a locking mechanism that locks the lens at its smallest length for safe transport. For sports and wildlife enthusiasts looking for a versatile telephoto zoom, the 80-400mm is undoubtedly a great lens. Better still, it’s possible to save well over £1,000 by hunting down a decent second-hand example.

Pros:

Four-stop vibration compensation

Easy to transport

Versatile focal length

Cons:

Pricier in the US

Sometimes hard to find

Pentax HD PENTAX DA 16-85mm f/3.5-5.6 ED DC WR

At a glance:

Mounts Pentax K

Pentax K Minimum focus distance 35cm

35cm Weight 488g

488g Filter thread 72mm

72mm Guide price $390-430 / £500-560

This all-rounder Pentax lens can generally be picked up for a good price on the second-hand market, and is a solid choice for equipping your K-mount DSLR. It generally produces excellent image sharpness, even when used wide open, and like many Pentax cameras and lenses, it is comprehensively weather-sealed for outdoor shooting. It’s light enough to work well as a walk-around lens, and while the 72mm filters will be on the expensive side, the lens produces very good results in all kinds of different shooting situations.

Pros:

Good sharpness throughout apertures

Excellent weather sealing

Not too heavy

Cons:

72mm thread requires pricier filters

Only f/3.5 wide open

Sigma 30mm f/1.4 EX DC HSM

At a glance:

Mounts Canon EF-S, Nikon F (DX), Pentax K, Sony A, Sigma SA

Minimum focus distance 40cm

40cm Weight 430g

430g Filter thread 62mm

62mm Guide price $200-240 / £120-200

In early 2013 it was replaced by an all-new model in Sigma’s ‘Art’ line, but the original 30mm f/1.4 is still a very fine lens. It uses a hypersonic motor for silent autofocus, with full-time manual override available at any time. As usual for Sigma’s EX lenses, build quality is very good, and the lens is available for all SLR systems. The 30mm is the only third-party fast ‘normal’ prime for APS-C SLRs, offering a 45mm equivalent angle of view. This gives a very natural perspective for everyday shooting, and the fast aperture is ideal for low-light and shallow depth-of-field shooting.

Pros:

Unique third-party lens for DSLRs

Great to have f/1.4

Full-time manual focus override

Cons:

Not as sharp as ‘Art’ lenses

No stabilisation

Tokina SD 12-24mm f/4 (IF) DX AT-X Pro

At a glance:

Mounts Canon EF-S, Nikon F (DX)

Minimum focus distance 30cm

30cm Weight 570g

570g Filter thread 77mm

77mm Guide price $120-150 / £100-115

Tokina’s 12-24mm f/4 was one of the earliest wideangle zooms for APS-C DSLRs, and offers an 18-36mm equivalent angle of view (19-38mm on Canon SLRs). It’s an extremely solidly made lens that features a focus clutch mechanism, whereby pulling the focus ring towards the camera engages manual mode. Nikon owners should note that only the later ‘II’ version has a built-in autofocus motor. Tokina has a strong reputation for making wideangle zooms, and the 12-24mm is impressively sharp at all settings. Its main weakness is quite strong chromatic aberration that’s visible across much of the frame, but can be substantially removed in post-processing.

Pros:

Solid build quality

Generally good value for money

Good sharpness throughout zoom

Cons:

Pronounced chromatic aberration

Nikon version lacks AF motor

Sigma 17-70mm f/2.8-4.5 DC Macro

At a glance:

Mounts Canon EF, Nikon F, Sigma SA, Pentax K, Sony A

Minimum focus distance 20cm

20cm Weight 455g

455g Filter thread 72mm

72mm Guide price $300-400 / £100-150

If you’re looking for a more versatile replacement for an 18-55mm kit zoom, the Sigma 17-70mm f/2.8-4.5 DC may just be the ticket. With a useful 26-105mm equivalent zoom range, the lens offers an unusually fast maximum aperture for its type. The minimum focusing distance is just 20cm through the entire zoom range, allowing close-up shooting. Current prices, in the UK at least, make this lens an absolute bargain. A later iteration of this lens adds image stabilisation and a built-in hypersonic autofocus motor for even greater versatility, but obviously this comes at a higher price. Both models are available in all SLR mounts.

Pros:

Loads of mount options

Useful zoom range

Fast f/2.8 at wide end

Cons:

More expensive in USA

No stabilisation or hypersonic AF motor

Sigma 105mm f/2.8 EX DG Macro

At a glance:

Mounts Canon EF, Nikon F, Sigma SA

Canon EF, Nikon F, Sigma SA Minimum focus distance 31.2cm

31.2cm Weight 725g

725g Filter thread 62mm

62mm Guide price $220-320 / £100-250

Now replaced with an optically stabilised version, the older Sigma 105mm f/2.8 macro lens is still one of the best macro lenses that you can buy, and one that we have used in the AP studio to test cameras for a number of years. The Sigma 105mm f/2.8 EX DG Macro consists of 11 elements in 10 groups, and its 460g body has a solid feel. Its minimum focusing distance of 31cm provides a true 1:1 macro magnification, and a good working distance for any budding macro photographer. While the optical stabilisation of the new lens is useful, and at £330 it is really good value, if you get lucky you can find the previous 105mm f/2.8 Macro lens for as little as half that price. In our tests we’ve found that at the aperture settings most commonly used for macro images, there is very little difference in sharpness between the old and new Sigma 105mm f/2.8 macro lenses.

Pros:

‘True’ 1:1 macro ratio

Excellent sharpness

Solid but lightweight

Cons:

No stabilisation

Tamron SP AF 17-50mm f/2.8 XR Di II LD Aspherical (IF)

Mounts Canon EF-S, Nikon F (DX), Pentax K, Sony A

Canon EF-S, Nikon F (DX), Pentax K, Sony A Minimum focus distance 27cm

27cm Weight 430g

430g Filter thread 82mm

82mm Guide price $200-380 / £90-150

Tamron’s classic fast normal zoom has now been replaced by an image-stabilised version (at least in Canon and Nikon mounts), but it’s still a great choice for APS-C SLR owners looking for high-quality optics. The fast maximum aperture makes it especially useful for indoor shooting or when there is low light. The 17-50mm f/2.8 was always a popular lens, and this means it’s in plentiful supply on the second-hand market, which in turn helps to keep prices low. Nikon users should note that old models of the lens don’t have a built-in autofocus motor, which was added only in the 2008 version (model A16NII).

Pros:

Constant f/2.8 aperture

Relatively easy to get hold of

Fantastic value for money

Cons:

Some older versions lack AF motor

APS-C only

Tamron 18-270mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC PZD

At a glance:

Mounts Canon EF-S, Nikon F (DX), Sony A

Canon EF-S, Nikon F (DX), Sony A Minimum focus distance 49cm

49cm Weight 450g

450g Filter thread 62mm

62mm Guide price $160-295 / £90-160

Although superzoom lenses can receive negative press for being jacks of all trades but masters of none, this shouldn’t really be the case. While the image quality may not be able to match a shorter zoom, and definitely won’t be as good as a fixed focal length lens, the convenience of having one tucked in your camera bag makes them ideal for travelling. With an impressive 15x zoom, the Tamron 18-270mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC PZD is designed for APS-C sensor DSLR cameras, giving the equivalent of a 27-400mm on full frame. With such a huge range, it can cover the vast majority of images that you would wish to take. Tamron’s Vibration Control IS is particularly impressive, and is needed when shooting at telephoto settings. For a general-purpose all-round lens, it’s a good and affordable option, particularly for travelling.

Pros:

Broad zoom range

Vibration Control stabilisation

Very portable

Cons:

Some inevitable sharpness compromise

APS-C only

Tokina AT-X Pro 50-135mm f/2.8 DX

At a glance:

Mounts Canon EF-S, Nikon F (DX)

Canon EF-S, Nikon F (DX) Minimum focus distance 100cm

100cm Weight 845g

845g Filter thread 67mm

67mm Guide price $350-390 / £200-240

The 50-135mm f/2.8 DX is a fast telephoto zoom for SLRs with APS-C sensors, and offers a 75-200mm equivalent range. Like the similar Sigma 50-150mm f/2.8 EX DC HSM, it was designed to complement a fast normal zoom of the 16-50mm type, giving a much more portable alternative to a 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom. It combines good image quality with Tokina’s usual bombproof build, and was made in Canon and Nikon mounts, with the latter lacking a built-in focus motor. The Pentax DA 50-135mm f/2.8 SDM is essentially the same design. Perhaps surprisingly this type of lens never really took off, despite its attractions, with photographers still preferring to buy 70-200mm optics. This means it’s relatively scarce on the used market, and prices are still quite strong.

Pros:

Constant f/2.8 aperture

Very tough construction

Reasonably portable for a tele zoom

Cons:

Hard to find

Holding its price

Sigma APO 50-500mm f/4.5-6.3 EX DG OS HSM

At a glance:

Mounts Canon EF, Nikon F, Pentax K, Sony A, Sigma SA

Canon EF, Nikon F, Pentax K, Sony A, Sigma SA Minimum focus distance 50cm

50cm Weight 1,960g

1,960g Filter thread 95mm

95mm Guide price $750-990 / £200-560

Now replaced with an optically stabilised version, the original Sigma 50-500mm f/4.5-6.3 lens is a favourite among wildlife photographers. Like a superzoom lens, the 10x zoom lens may not produce images that can match the sharpness of a 300mm or a 70-200mm lens. But what it does provide is a lens that can cover most focal lengths that wildlife and sports photographers will want, especially if it is used on a DSLR with an APS-C format sensor. With 20 elements in 16 groups, and weighing a hefty 1.84kg, the lens has rightly earned the nickname ‘The Bigma’, and it has attained cult status among enthusiast wildlife photographers. Although the later version with optical stabilisation has obvious advantages, the original version can be found at bargain prices; however demand for the different Sigma, Nikon, Canon, Sony and Pentax mounts means that prices can vary quite a lot.

Pros:

Useful focal range

Works well on full-fame and APS-C

Cons:

Very bulky and heavy

No stabilisation

Tamron 200-500mm f/4.5-6.3 SP AF Di (IF)

At a glance:

Mounts Canon EF, Nikon F, Sony A

Canon EF, Nikon F, Sony A Minimum focus distance 250cm

250cm Weight 1,237g

1,237g Filter thread 86mm

86mm Guide price $410-430 / £200-500

If you don’t fancy the huge range of the Sigma 50-500mm lens, the Tamron 200-500mm f/4.5-6.3 is a good alternative. Like the Sigma 50-500mm lens lacks image stabilisation, though its simpler design means it weights a little less at 1.24kg. Another great choice for wildlife and sports photographers on a budget, the Tamron 200-500mm lens is available in Canon EF, Nikon F and Sony mounts. Although the lens is designed for full-frame sensors, it will work on cameras with APS-C sensors, where it offers the equivalent of a 350-750mm lens. It is worth noting that due to the lack of a built-in focusing motor in the Nikon version, it will only work in manual focus mode on entry-level Nikon DSLRs.

Pros:

Lighter than Sigma alternative

Works on full-frame and APS-C

Cons:

Nikon version lacks AF motor

Can be tricky to find

Tamron SP AF 90mm f/2.8 Di Macro

At a glance:

Mounts Canon EF, Nikon F, Pentax K, Sony A

Canon EF, Nikon F, Pentax K, Sony A Minimum focus distance 29cm

29cm Weight 405g

405g Filter thread 55mm

55mm Guide price $340-370 / £120-200

Another lens that has now been updated with optical stabilisation is Tamron’s 90mm f/2.8 Macro. However, the older Di version (Model 272E) is still considered something of a classic. In the Di version the lens is a redesign of the classic 90mm macro lens produced by Tamron, featuring new optical coating to make the lens produce sharper images with digital camera sensors. With excellent image sharpness and the equivalent field of view of 145mm on a DSLR with APS-C sensor, it is one of the best macro lenses you can buy, and is available at a bargain price second-hand.

Pros:

Exceptional second-hand prices

Sharp images

Prices are consistently good

Cons:

No stabilisation

Text by Audley Jarvis, with contributions from Jon Stapley and Joshua Waller.

