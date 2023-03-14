Sony and The World Photography Organisation has announced the category winners and shortlist in the Open competition of the Sony World Photography Awards 2023.

The overall winners of the Open, Student, Youth and Professional competitions of the Sony World Photography Awards 2023 will be announced on 13 April 2023 and will go on display as part of the exhibition at Somerset House, London from 14 April to 1 May 2023. For more information about winners and shortlists please visit www.worldphoto.org

See some of the category winners below:

Sony Open Competition 2023: Architecture category winner

The Silos by Mark Benham, United Kingdom

Taken from afar, this photograph of silos and associated buildings at the Port of Brest, France, appears to be a montage composite rather than the group of buildings that it actually is. To enhance this idea I changed the sky to a simple colour vignette that complimented the colours in the composition.

Sony Open Competition 2023: Natural World & Wildlife category winner

Mighty Pair by Dinorah Graue Obscura, Mexico

I think that a good picture does not need colour, it just needs to capture the desired moment in time. While I was shooting Crested Caracaras in flight in South Texas, I noticed these two, which were perched in a very similar way. They were staring in the same direction and not moving, almost as if they were posing for me. I was amazed by their powerful personalities.

Sony Open Competition 2023: Object category winner

Recycled by Mieke Douglas, Netherlands

Photographs of pretty flowers from my garden? Look again…

Sony Open Competition 2023: Portraiture category winner

Charlie by Sukhy Hullait, United Kingdom

During the Covid-19 pandemic a lot of people found they had time on their hands. With most skateparks closed, Charlie – and many others – helped turn an abandoned pub car park, which had laid derelict for eight years, into a DIY skate park.

Sony Open Competition 2023: Travel category winner

Ghosts by Max Vere-Hodge

The Mundari tribe of South Sudan appear like apparitions among the nightly fires they light to keep the tsetse flies and mosquitoes off their beloved Ankole-Watusi cows. Each night, as the cattle return from grazing, the herders tend to them by massaging ash into their skin to prevent bites.

Sony Open Competition 2023: Street Photography category winner

Exhausted by Andreas Mikonauschke

In Andalusia, Spain, the traditional Easter processions are a fascinating event to watch. The different brotherhoods (Hermandades) with their uniformed brothers (cofrades) are an everyday sight during the holy week, Semana Santa.

Central elements of the processions are the heavy wooden frames (pasos) showing biblical scenes with one or more statues. These are carried through the streets by volunteer paso carriers underneath – usually one only sees their feet, but sometimes during the rare breaks one gets an impression of the tough job they have.

