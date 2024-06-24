OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite in Europe! The smartphone features a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYTIA 600 sensor, a 2MP Depth-assist camera and a 16MP selfie camera.

The phone supports 2x in-sensor zoom by cropping the 50MP LYT-600 main camera sensor to capture details with enhanced clarity and precision. It also has a 5,110mAh high-capacity battery and 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging as well as a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is available in two colourways, Super Silver and Mega Blue. It is already available to pre-order and will be available to buy from 1 July. The phone will be priced at £299/€329.

From OnePlus:

London, UK – 24 June –– Global technology brand OnePlus today officially launched the new OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G in Europe. Featuring a 5,110mAh High-capacity Battery, 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging, a 120Hz Super-bright 2,100 nits AMOLED Display, Aqua Touch, and a Sony LYTIA 600 Camera with OIS, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G delivers a flagship-rivalling long-lasting and bright experience that exceeds all expectations.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G — a value phone that incorporates our flagship specifications and technologies to redefine the benchmark for its price range,” said by Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus. “OnePlus is dedicated to solving user pain points to deliver real improvements in the smartphone user experiences. With long-lasting battery life, exceptional fast charging, a captivating display, and outstanding photography capabilities, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G brings users OnePlus’ iconic flagship-level fast and long-lasting experience all at an unbeatable price.”

Flagship-level Battery Performance

Designed to go all day and night, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is equipped with a high-capacity battery and one of the best fast charging solutions in its price range.

With a large 5,110mAh single-cell battery, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G will provide ample battery for all day use, with an expected 2.1 days of use per charge. No matter whether you’re deep into watching YouTube videos or playing mobile games for hours, you won’t have to worry about missing a moment when you’re on the move as the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G offers over 44hrs on video calls and over 18hrs of YouTube playback from a single charge. Equipped with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, you can be sure you’ll be spending ensuring longer periods of use and less time charging.

With the OnePlus Battery Health Engine, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G also helps to preserve battery longevity and prevent premature battery aging by optimizing charging speeds according to each user’s individual charging and phone usage habits. Aided by deep-thinking AI, the battery has been designed to retain optimal capacity for up to 1,600 charging cycles, meaning users can continue to enjoy their OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G for longer without worrying about the need to replace the battery.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G also features handy 5W reverse charging, which can be used to charge other devices such as earbuds directly from the phone’s battery.

All-round Brighter and Smoother Experiences

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that boasts a peak brightness of 2,100 nits thanks to the use of the same illumination material featured on the OnePlus 11. The 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display delivers improvements in illumination, color uniformity, viewing angle, and lifespan compared with the previous generation LCD technology, while a 60/120Hz refresh rate provides smoother viewing experiences at all times.

For the first time on a smartphone in its price range, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G introduces the innovative Aqua Touch to its screen. By improving touch accuracy and precision when the screen is wet, Aqua Touch ensures users can continue to operate the phone as normal when outside in the rain, or with sweat on their hands while in the middle of an intense gaming session.

Featuring the Snapdragon® 695 5G Mobile Platform powered by OnePlus’ proprietary Trinity Engine, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G provides enhanced connectivity to ensure uninterrupted connections, faster file sharing, stable gaming, and wicked-fast download speeds of up to 2.0 Gbps.

With 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 Storage, plus support for up to 2TB of expandable storage via the MicroSD slot, the phone offers a speedy experience with enhanced stability that reduces the likelihood of apps freezing or crashing when processing ramps up. With the help of the server-level RAM-Vitalization technology, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G can keep up to 26 applications alive in the background while providing smooth transitions when switching between multiple apps. With ROM-Vitalization, the phone also guarantees the same iconic OnePlus fast and smooth experience for as long as 48 months.

To provide a more immersive audio experience when playing games, watching videos, or listening to music, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G features impressive Dual Stereo Speakers. With just a press of the volume key, the volume can be increased by up to 300%. Using the 3.5mm headphone jack, users can also enjoy high-quality audio with a good pair of wired headphones.

Shoot Better with an Outstanding Camera System

One of the biggest pain points for value smartphone users is the lack of a high-quality main camera capable of capturing exciting everyday moments.

With its 50MP LYTIA 600 main camera sensor with OIS, plus a 2MP Depth-assist Camera and 16MP Front Camera, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G provides photography enthusiasts with an entirely upgraded photography experience to capture the best moments in life.

The phone also supports 2x In-sensor zoom by cropping the 50MP LYT-600 main camera sensor to capture details in natural landscapes with enhanced clarity and precision. With the help of the 2MP Depth-assist Camera, the LYT-600’s 2X In-sensor zoom, and more intelligent edge detection, it’s never been easier to take portrait-style photos with the kind of realistic bokeh effects and sharp subject isolation that are guaranteed to make images stand out.

Simple, Durable Design

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is available in two colorways —Super Silver and Mega Blue. Super Silver is crafted with mirror-like metallic gradient transitions on the sides, creating fluid angles and captivating diffuse reflections that evoke a sense of elegance and power. In addition to being highly resistant to fingerprints, the distinct and eye-catching Mega Blue meanwhile is the most vivid shade of blue to ever grace a OnePlus phone. Both finishes are brought to life with tough, solid, and bold designs featuring the familiar OnePlus style and build quality.

Pre-installed with OxygenOS 14, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is faster and smoother than ever before thanks to new updates including refreshed animations when opening and closing applications, a new notification bar, new screen unlock animations, and screen-off gestures. OxygenOS 14 also includes a system-level Smart Cutout feature that can be used to quickly edit photos, customize cutout content, and share them with a simple tap. Smart Cutout also supports multi-subject recognition, enabling each individual subject to be accurately recognized and extracted even in group photos.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G will be available in Europe in Super Silver and Mega Blue. Open sales will start from 1 July, with pre-orders starting from 24 June. Pricing for OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G will be £299 / 329 EUR.

Offers and Discounts

Receive a FREE pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2 OR Case OR adapter when you purchase a OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite between 24 June – 1 July.

All pre-orders and purchases of the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite placed between 24 June – 2 August will receive a 50 EUR / GBP discount.

All offers available until stocks last.

