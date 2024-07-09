The OnePlus Nord 4 will be announced at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy on 16 July. The new smartphone is set to become the slimmest OnePlus Nord phone at just under 8mm and will feature an all-metal body.

The OnePlus Summer Launch event will be streamed live on OnePlus’s YouTube channel. The OnePlus Pad 2 tablet, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro and the OnePlus Watch 2R are also going to be launched at the event.

OnePlus Nord 4 in Obsidian Midnight colour option.

From OnePlus:

London, UK – 9 July – OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today revealed more details about all of the products featuring in its Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy, on 16 July. The event will feature the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone, the OnePlus Pad 2 tablet, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro and the OnePlus Watch 2R.

“We’re excited to be holding our Summer Launch Event in Milan on 16 July and can’t wait to see what our users make of the products we’ll be revealing,” said Kinder Liu, OnePlus President and COO. “Our latest products have been designed hand in hand with our community and will help our users get the most from every part of their digital lives.”

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 is the newest member of the OnePlus Nord family and is the slimmest OnePlus Nord ever at 7.99mm. It will also feature the only metal unibody design of the 5G era, bringing the classic strength and sophistication of aluminium back to the world of smartphones. OnePlus Nord 4 has been created using several cutting edge techniques including a nano-etched design and a revolutionary new antenna design, and helps continue OnePlus Nord’s mission of making flagship technology available without a flagship price.

OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad 2 joins the OnePlus Pad and the OnePlus Pad Go in OnePlus’s growing tablet family. It builds upon the strong foundations of previous generations of OnePlus Pad with its large 12.1 inch 7:5 ratio display and an industry-leading chipset, perfect for helping its users be more productive wherever they are.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, the pinnacle of its mid-range ANC earbuds, is the epitome of style and functionality. Available in two stunning colourways — Starry Black and Soft Jade — the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro exude modern elegance with a breath of fresh air. With up to 49 dB of noise cancellation and an ultra- wide frequency range of up to 4,000 Hz, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro offers a significant leap from its predecessor in handling both low- and high-end frequencies. Boasting a sturdy 12.4 mm driver, enhanced BassWaveTM 2.0, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is capable of reproducing pulsating bass tones that shape every beat and note into a symphony of depth and richness.

OnePlus Watch 2R

The OnePlus Watch 2R is the follow-up to the hugely successful OnePlus Watch 2, which debuted with a revolutionary Dual-Engine Architecture. Like its stablemate, the OnePlus Watch 2R not only boasts an impressive 100-hour battery life but also features ultra-precise dual-frequency GPS.

With an understated premium design, it comes in two eye-catching colourways, showcasing a lightweight aluminium watch body with a distinctive bezel — a nod to classic wristwatches.

How to watch

The OnePlus Summer Launch event will take place in Milan, Italy, on 16 July and will be streamed live on OnePlus’s YouTube channel.

