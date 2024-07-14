Polaroid have announced their first-ever partnership with Magnum Photos, where the two icons of photography are uniting to explore the craft of instant photography and the power of black and white photography – specifically with the Polaroid I-2 camera. Their efforts are recognised through the Polaroid x Magnum Photos competition open call for photographers worldwide.

Photographers, whether digital, film or instant, are invited to submit a portfolio of work with a story of empathy, for the chance to win a Polaroid I-2 Camera, Polaroid Film, and mentorship from Magnum photographer. Entry details are below…

From Magnum: Polaroid and Magnum, two icons of photography, announce their first ever partnership. Along with renowned Magnum photographers, they are celebrating the storytelling power of black-and-white photography and the new level of craft, detail and mastery made possible by the Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera. Their combined expertise—including tips on overcoming perfection—will be shared with photographers worldwide via an open call.

Image: Jim Goldberg

Inspiring new narratives in instant photography

The partnership features the photographic approach and craft of renowned Magnum photographers known for their deep, empathetic storytelling and commitment to capturing real life in all its complexity: Jim Goldberg, Newsha Tavakolian and Enri Canaj. Their works aim to inspire the next wave of instant photography storytellers.

“Photographing with the Polaroid I-2 is a unique experience. Its slow process requires time to interact with the subject, light, and angle before pressing the button, making it special to me”, says Enri Canaj who explores the cultural, societal and economic shift in his “Albania Homecoming” project.

Newsha Tavakolian captures a small region and the people unknown to most, in her “Mount Damavand community” project, while “Augusta community” by Jim Goldberg uncovers the hidden spirit of America.

“We are thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Polaroid. By combining the unique visions of Magnum photographers with the tangible and meaningful medium of Polaroid photography, we are ready to explore new realms of creativity and spontaneity. This collaboration promises to redefine the boundaries of instant photography, bringing unparalleled authenticity and immediacy to our storytelling, and to more photographers out there.” – Marine Merindol, Magnum Photos COO

Image: Enri Canaj

Imperfectionism: Reject perfectionism, pursue mastery instead

This movement seeks to reconnect us with our subjects, and lives, through instant photography. “There’s no such thing as a perfect life, nor a perfect image,” says Newsha Tavakolian “Analog and instant photography evoke that feeling because they can’t be photoshopped or filtered.” Imperfectionism is an obsession with the craft of instant photography. It champions the idea that real experiences, mistakes, and authenticity are more valuable than polished perfection. This movement is what inspired the brand to launch the Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera – the first-ever instant camera with built-in manual controls.

“Beauty isn’t just in pretty moments; it’s in the moments you can’t plan for, in mistakes, in our everyday. It’s everywhere. That’s what I truly believe.” – Jim Goldberg, Magnum photographer

Image: Newsha Tavakolian

Polaroid x Magnum Open Call Details

Submission start date: 15 th July 2024

15 July 2024 Submission deadline: 12 th August 2024

12 August 2024 Winner announcement: 26 th August 2024

26 August 2024 Open Call submission link and FAQ’s: HERE

The open call invites all photographers worldwide to submit their photography portfolio (digital, analogue or Polaroid photography) and an idea for an empathy inspired story via magnum.com until August 12th, 2024. Selected photographers will be contacted by Magnum and can win a Polaroid I-2 Camera, Polaroid Film, and mentorship from Magnum photographers to capture real life in all shades of grey. Winners will be announced on August 26th.

Further reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.