Fujifilm have announced the winners of their ‘Life As You See It’ competition! The winning photos have been selected from 2,500+ submitted images.

Winning images are exhibited in the main gallery at FUJIFILM House of Photography and the Community Gallery is open until 28 July 2024 – visitors can print photographs free of charge and still be part of the exhibition until end of July. ‘Life Captured’ exhibition to showcase all shortlisted entries from 5 to 25 August 2024.

From Fujifilm, LONDON, UK, 15 July 2024: Fujifilm has announced the three winners of its ‘Life As You See It’ competition, which was launched to celebrate the grand reopening of the FUJIFILM House of Photography in London in May 2024. Participants were invited to submit up to five photos that captured ‘life as they see it’ with a one-word description of each image. More than 2,500 photos were entered into the competition, depicting an extensive range of subjects, and shot on a wide variety of cameras and devices. The titles of the images were extremely diverse, including everything from ‘Fantastical’ and ‘Carefree’, to ‘Lonely’ and ‘Pride’.

Life As You See It Overall Winner: Justin Goulding with ‘Hectic’

Hectic by Justin Goulding

First runner-up: Vasil Boyanov with ‘Unexpected’

Unexpected by Vasil Boyanov

Second runner-up: Trevor Romain with ‘Breath’

Breath by Trevor Romain

First prize winner Justin Goulding was presented with a FUJIFILM X100VI Limited Edition digital camera worth £1,934. The first and second runners-up received vouchers to the value of £500 and £250 respectively. The three winning photos are currently being exhibited in the FUJIFILM House of Photography gallery alongside all shortlisted entries, as well as being featured in a new Fujifilm brand film. The brand film premiered at a private event on 12 July at the FUJIFILM House of Photography, with the winners announced at the same time. The film and winning images can be viewed here.

The Life As You See It exhibition will continue until 28 July 2024, and all visitors to the FUJIFILM House of Photography are invited to print one of their photos free of charge on Fujifilm’s Easy Print kiosks, and then personally hang the photo on the gallery wall to be part of the community gallery exhibition. For more information, visit the website.

Participants also have the chance to win an instax mini Link 2 printer, with winners chosen weekly. Terms and conditions can be found here.

Theo Georghiades, General Manager – Imaging Solutions, FUJIFILM UK, commented, “Entries to the competition showed outstanding creativity, portraying a powerful range of subjects that celebrate the way people see life – regardless of whether they are a Fujifilm user or not. We would like to thank everyone for taking the time to submit their photos, and to welcome all visitors to the FUJIFILM House of Photography to participate in our ongoing celebration and become part of this inspiring community exhibition.”

Furthermore, the FUJIFILM House of Photography will hold a special exhibition entitled ‘Life Captured’ from 5 to 25 August 2024, showcasing every single shortlisted image from the competition. The newly renovated FUJIFILM House of Photography in Covent Garden features a wide array of facilities and services, representing the company’s continued dedication to the creative community, including:

A redesigned print workshop

A FUJIFLM School learning space

An extended gallery space

Dedicated areas for the company’s professional GFX medium format system and X Series digital

camera range

camera range An updated photographic studio with professional headshot services for talent such as actors,

models and dancers

models and dancers An all-new merchandise and book shop offering key titles for photographers and creators

An instax Creator Cube booth, for visitors to capture fun, infinity room-style content

Kit and product loans for photographers to try before they buy

The store is located at 8-9 Long Acre, London, WC2E 9LH. Opening hours:

Monday – Wednesday: 11am – 7pm

Thursday – Saturday: 11am – 8pm

Sunday: 12pm – 6pm

For more information and to book tickets to events at the House of Photography, visit www.fujifilm-houseofphotography.com

Further reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.