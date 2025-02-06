OM System (the camera company formerly known as Olympus) has taken the wraps off its new mid-range Micro Four Thirds camera, the OM System OM-3. This camera takes much of the imaging technology of the firm’s flagship OM-1 Mark II and places it in a stylish retro body that has a lot in common design-wise with the cheaper OM-5. It looks set to become the best OM System camera for enthusiast photographers who don’t necessarily need all the features of the OM-1 Mark II.

At a glance:

  • £1699 body-only
  • £1999 with 12-45mm F4 PRO lens
  • 20MP Four Thirds stacked CMOS sensor
  • ISO 200-25,600 (standard)
  • Up to 120fps shooting
  • 2.36m-dot, 0.68x OLED electronic viewfinder
  • 3in, 1.62m-dot fully articulated screen
  • C4K 60fps video recording, Full HD up to 240fps

The OM-3’s classic two-tone body design is styled after Olympus 35mm SLRs of the past, and the OM-1 in particular. It’s very similar in size, too, which makes it noticeably larger than the OM-5. However, there’s no specific relationship to the film OM-3 – the name just denotes it’s between the OM-1 and OM-5 series.

OM System has included all its latest computational photography features, but also resurrected the colour dial that originally appeared on the cult-classic PEN-F. It gives direct access to four colour and four black and white ‘film’ modes, plus the firm’s create ‘Art Filters’ and ‘Color Creator’ options. This encourages users to creatively adjust the JPEG output in-camera before shooting.

OM System OM-3 key features:

  • 5-axis in-body image stabilisation (6.5 stops)
  • Subject detection autofocus
  • Dustproof, splashproof, freezeproof
  • Single UHS-II card slot
  • Same viewfinder as OM-5: 3.36m-dot, 0.68x
  • Large BLX-1 battery from OM-1 II – 560 shots per charge
  • New Computation Photography button
  • Creative colour mode dial
OM System OM-3 colour dial
OM System OM-3 colour mode dial. Credit: OM System

You can read all about the camera’s features, and what we thought of it, in our detailed OM System OM-3 review.

The new OM System OM-3 will cost £1699 body-only, or £1999 with the compact, weather-sealed 12-45mm F4 Pro zoom. Sales are due to start at the end of February 2025. 

OM System OM-3 full specifications

OM System OM-3 with 12-45mm F4 Pro zoom weathersealing
OM System OM-3 with 12-45mm F4 Pro zoom weathersealing. Image credit: OM System
Sensor20MP Stacked BSI Live MOS Quad Pixel, 17.4 x 13mm
Output size5184 x 3888
Focal length mag2x
Lens mountMicro Four Thirds
Shutter speeds60sec – 1/8000sec (mechanical), 60sec – 1/32000sec (electronic)
SensitivityISO 200-25,600 (standard), ISO 80-102,400 (extended)
Exposure modesPASM, B, 5x Custom
MeteringPattern, spot, centre-weighted, highlight spot, shadow spot
Exposure comp+/-5EV in 0.3EV steps
Continuous shooting120fps (electronic, S-AF); 50fps (electronic, C-AF)
Screen3in, 1.62m-dot fully articulated touchscreen
Viewfinder2.36m-dot OLED EVF, 0.68x magnfication
AF points1053, all cross-type
VideoC4K up to 60fps; 4K up to 60fps; Full HD up to 240fps
External mic3.5mm stereo
Memory card1x UHS-II SD
PowerBLX-1 Li-ion
Battery life590 shots
Dimensions139.3 x 89.9 x 45.8mm
Weight496g (inc battery and card)

