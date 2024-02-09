Sometimes it feels like Pentax is a bit like King Canute, facing an unstoppable tide of mirrorless camera technology, but you have to admire the company’s determination in sticking with the DSLR.

Pentax still has lots of fans, and recently announced the K-III Mark III Monochrome black-and-white DSLR, taking a brave pop at a market dominated by Leica. It also announced the Film Camera Project.

Pentax DSLR and lens offers

A range of offers are now available on Pentax gear from the official Pentax EU store. Here are the highlights. Note: the offers are valid until the 17th of March 2024 and cannot be combined with other discounts or loyalty points.

Buy the Pentax K1 Mark II DSLR flagship and you get a free HD Pentax-D FA Macro 100mmF2.8 ED AW lens. You also get the macro lens if you go for the K1 Mark II kit with the 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, or the kit with the 28-105mm F3.5 to F5.6 lens.

Anyone in the market for the colourful Pentax KF compact DSLR (body only) will also get a DA 50mm F1.8 lens.

There is 15% off a range of Pentax lenses too, which brings the price down to £594.99 for the cheapest glass, the 16-85 mm F3.5-5.6 ED DC WR wide-angle zoom.

The Pentax KF – other colours available

