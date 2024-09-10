If you’re looking for an entry-level vlogging camera, then this deal might be for you. Amazon UK have the Sony ZV-E10, an APS-C mirrorless camera designed for vlogging, at it’s lowest price we’ve seen yet! Previously we saw it priced at £499, but now it’s £489 body only, down from £679 originally, or £599 with 16-50mm lens, down from £769, a great saving for those looking for an easy to use vlogging camera and lens.

The Sony ZV-E10 has now been replaced by the ZV-E10 Mark II, making the original camera the cheaper option.

Amazing deals on the Sony ZV-E10 at Amazon UK:

More on the Sony ZV-E10 from our review: “The Sony ZV-E10 is a low-cost entry-level camera designed for beginner vloggers and smartphone upgraders who want to get more serious about video, though it also works as a pretty good 24-megapixel stills camera. Could it be one of Sony’s best cameras for those on a budget?”

The ZV-E10 with mic

Are you currently looking for a camera for vlogging? Sony has spent a number of years releasing a range of vlogging cameras, including a range of compact cameras, including the Sony ZV-1, Sony ZV-1 Mark II, and ZV-1F, as well as a range of mirrorless cameras, which includes the ZV-E10 (as mentioned above), and the ZV-E1, a full-frame mirrorless camera.

In terms of lenses, Sony has a wide-range of E-Mount lenses, with a good range of ultra-wide-angle lenses, as well as compact options, which gives vloggers a great starting point.

Unfortunately it looks like this deal isn’t as readily available elsewhere, but have a look at the links below to see what’s on offer near you.

