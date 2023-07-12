Sony has launched a new APS-C flagship camera, the Sony Alpha A6700. It boasts an array of new features, including a 26MP sensor, advanced subject-detection autofocus, and 4K 120p video recording.
Sony A6700 at a glance:
- £1450 body-only, £1550 with 16-50mm lens, £1800 with 18-135mm lens
- 26MP BSI-CMOS sensor
- ISO 100-32,000 standard, 50-102,400 (extended)
- Up to 11 frames per second shooting
- 2.36m-dot, 0.7x OLED EVF
- 3in, 1.04m-dot fully articulated touchscreen
- 4K video recording at 120fps
The Sony A6700 comes with a whole array of extremely welcome updates and improvements over the older A6600, including:
- Subject detection autofocus
- New front command dial
- 3:2 aspect ratio rear screen
- Dedicated AF-ON button
- Video button on top plate
- Stills/movie/S+Q selector switch
We have a detailed review, and you can read it here.
