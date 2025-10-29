TECNO camera phones are known for combining high specs with an affordable price tag, while also fitting generous battery life in a compact form factor. The firm’s latest slim smartphone, the TECNO Slim, is the epitome of this philosophy, so it is not surprising that it was awarded Platinum place at the prestigious Muse Design Awards 2025.

The TECNO Slim, with its ultra-slim 3D curved body, measures only 5.93mm (4G) and still manages to pack a 5,160mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. That’s no small feat. And it is not just elegant and slim but also made to last with an aerospace-grade fiberglass back and outstanding dust and water resistance.

Senior Product Manager Joey Qu said, “This award strengthens our resolve to push the boundaries of smartphone design through purposeful innovation, delivering ultra-slim elegance with uncompromised performance that addresses genuine user needs.”

