The Tecno Camon 40 Premier is engineered for capturing fast-paced action like dance with its Flashsnap feature that allows for high-speed capture, not to mention the three high-resolution cameras, and smart stabilisation for video to give you crisp, vibrant shots and footage even in complex lighting. So, taking it for a spin at the Cambridge India Day felt like a fitting thing to do with this high-spec camera phone.

I was able to launch the Flashsnap mode directly by double-tapping the button on the side of the phone. So in an instant, the Camon 40 is ready to shoot multiple frames per second, and the AI on board will automatically select the sharpest option. This proved incredibly useful for capturing the dancers’ fleeting gestures, and not just preserving subtle movement but also emotion.

Results show subtle variations in hue and texture with enhanced reds, golds, blues, and greens without oversaturation, and maintained true-to-life skin tones. The AI editing tools on board, like Image Extender and Eraser, further help to enhance the image or correct any inconsistencies in post-production.

The triple lens set up at the back includes three high-resolution 50MP cameras, the 3x periscope telephoto lens helps to get closer to action and crop out the audience or zoom in to highlight a dancer’s expressive face or intricate costume details. The manual Pro Mode also gives photographers the ability to fine-tune exposure, ISO, and shutter speed, adding creative control.

The Camon 40’s superior light capture, combined with optical image stabilisation (OIS), means you can photograph a dancer mid-spin or in an expressive hand mudra without motion blur or grainy detail.

In short, it’s a surprisingly powerful tool for showcasing the colour, rhythm, and expressive storytelling of Indian dance in all its visual glory.

