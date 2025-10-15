TECNO, a leading maker of Android smartphones which can accurately capture a huge range of skin tones, will shortly be announcing the winners of its international Shot on CAMON competition.

This is an annual international competition for users of the TECNO CAMON range, which recently saw the launch of the CAMON 40 series of phones.

The headline feature of the CAMON 40 series, which was announced at MWC in Barcelona back in March, is the company’s new FlashSnap technology, which is designed to enable fast captures and to freeze moments in time, going beyond what is usually possible with a smartphone.

The competition closed on September 30th and attracted thousands of entries from all over the world. These reveal how technology can extend our ability to see, and how creativity transcends borders.

In addition to the global exposure that the winning images will receive, there are $37,000 worth of cash prizes up for grabs, as well as a chance to win a Photo Tour to London, hosted by Amateur Photographer.

‘The Amateur Photographer judging team has been really impressed by the standard of entries to the Shot on CAMON competition this year,’ said Amateur Photographer’s editor, Nigel Atherton. ‘It’s really hard choosing the overall winners, but everyone who entered deserves a big round of applause.’

AP Editor Nigel Atherton (right) with a winning participant during last year’s London photo walk

Now, TECNO has released a selection of shortlisted images, with all the winners to be announced on October 24th.

Category 1: Snap Every Pulse: Finding the Rhythm of Life

From natural wonders to bustling cities, this category invited participants to capture moments that reflect the rhythm of life – whether through dynamic scenes in nature and wildlife, street culture, or the energy of modern cities.

Category 2: Snap All Fleeting Bonds: Language of the Connection

‘Connection’ is one of the hardest things to photograph, not because it’s rare, but because it never stands still. The best entries to this category captured those moments when human presence, trust and warmth align.

Category 3: Snap Any Motion: The Art of Effort

Capturing motion has always been one of photography’s greatest challenges.

The moment a shutter closes, movement ends, yet the best images still carry its energy. The Snap Any Motion category explores how photographers use timing, precision, and instinct to keep that energy alive.

We hope you’ve enjoyed this sneak peak at some of the shortlisted images, and watch out for the full winner announcement soon.

