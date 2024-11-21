Not everyone likes the monthly subscription model, but Lightroom and Photoshop continue to dominate the market for photo-editing software. And for good reason!

The two programs pack in so many powerful tools: from quick and effective raw file processing to full-on image manipulation. The latest AI extras are game-changers too, particularly with noise reduction and distracting object removal, and if you use DxO software as Adobe plug-ins, you get the best of both worlds.

Adobe Max 2024 Photoshop distractions 1
The latest Photoshop makes complex background-object removal a breeze

To kick off Black Friday week, Amazon has now cut the price of the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Package for Windows and Mac to a very competitive £62.99 for a one-year licence. That works out just over £5 a month for Photoshop and Lightroom, which is less than I spend on parmesan cheese!

Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom key features

  • Includes Lightroom (desktop and mobile), Photoshop (desktop and iPad), and Lightroom Classic (desktop).
  • AI tools include Generative Remove in Lightroom, with a wide set of generative AI tools in Photoshop powered by Adobe Firefly.
  • Use AI to add, remove, or extend content in any image.
  • Create a portrait effect in any photo with Lens Blur, powered by AI.
  • Quickly adjust light and color, add presets and effects, crop images, and more
  • 20GB of storage

Not sure whether Photoshop or Lightroom is best for your photo-editing? See our guide here.

