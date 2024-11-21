Not everyone likes the monthly subscription model, but Lightroom and Photoshop continue to dominate the market for photo-editing software. And for good reason!

The two programs pack in so many powerful tools: from quick and effective raw file processing to full-on image manipulation. The latest AI extras are game-changers too, particularly with noise reduction and distracting object removal, and if you use DxO software as Adobe plug-ins, you get the best of both worlds.

The latest Photoshop makes complex background-object removal a breeze

To kick off Black Friday week, Amazon has now cut the price of the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Package for Windows and Mac to a very competitive £62.99 for a one-year licence. That works out just over £5 a month for Photoshop and Lightroom, which is less than I spend on parmesan cheese!

Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom key features

Includes Lightroom (desktop and mobile), Photoshop (desktop and iPad), and Lightroom Classic (desktop).

AI tools include Generative Remove in Lightroom, with a wide set of generative AI tools in Photoshop powered by Adobe Firefly.

Use AI to add, remove, or extend content in any image.

Create a portrait effect in any photo with Lens Blur, powered by AI.

Quickly adjust light and color, add presets and effects, crop images, and more

20GB of storage

Not sure whether Photoshop or Lightroom is best for your photo-editing? See our guide here.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Amazon is a marketplace so check retailer ratings and feedback before buying.