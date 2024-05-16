The options for anyone in the market for a light, fast yet relatively affordable standard zoom for their mirrorless camera have just got wider, with Sigma announcing a new version of its flagship 24-70mm Art lens

Described by the company as a ‘re-imagined classic,’ the new Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN II | Art is available for L and Sony E mounts. The 24-70mm focal range is very popular in a wide range of genres, from wildlife to travel to documentary and street.

Sample image credit: Jim Koepnik

It is claimed to have better resolving power throughout the entire zoom range, and also benefits from functional enhancements such as the addition of an aperture ring and high-speed AF with a redesigned High-response Linear Actuator AF motor.

The lens is also approximately 7% smaller and 10% lighter than its predecessor, weighing 745g and offering a close focusing distance of 17cm.

Sample image credit: Martina

In addition, the new lens includes 6 FLD glass elements, 2 SLD glass elements, and 5 aspherical lens elements that suppress various aberrations throughout the entire zoom range, Sigma also claims. ‘The 5 aspherical lens elements have been optimised to be thin and highly polarised, to help reduce the overall size of the lens whilst maintaining optical quality.’

Credit: Sigma

Key features at a glance

Lens construction: 19 elements in 15 groups (6 FLD, 2 SLD, 5 aspherical elements)

11-blade rounded diaphragm

Inner focus system

Minimum aperture: F22

Minimum focusing distance: 17cm(W)-34cm(T)

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:2.7(W)-1:4(T)

Compatible with high-speed autofocus

HLA (High-response Linear Actuator)

Compatible with AF assist (for Sony E-mount only)

Water and Oil Repellent Coating (front element)

Aperture ring and click switch

Aperture ring lock switch

Two AFL buttons

Filter size: 82mm

This attractive sounding lightweight and versatile zoom goes onsale from May 30th for £1179, which is keenly priced compared to comparable zoom lenses from camera makers and other competitors.

